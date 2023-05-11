Thirty-six percent of working Americans have faced discrimination in the workplace due to their height, weight, or level of attractiveness
SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of discrimination in the workplace based on height, weight and level of attractiveness. The report also shares insight on the consequences of workplace discrimination. Overall, researchers collected and analyzed responses from 1,000 workers in the United States.
According to the survey, half of working Americans have concerns about how their physical appearance is perceived by others in the workplace. In fact, 26 percent say they 'definitely' or 'probably' faced discrimination in the workplace due to their weight. Among respondents who self-identified as 'obese,' 71 percent say they have experienced weight discrimination. Among those who self-identified as 'overweight,' 53 percent say they have experienced weight discrimination. Additionally, among those who self-identified as 'underweight,' 42 percent say they experienced weight discrimination.
Likewise, 23 percent of respondents say they 'definitely' or 'probably' faced discrimination in the workplace due to their perceived attractive or unattractive physical appearance. Among male respondents who self-identified as 'somewhat' or 'very' unattractive, 64 percent say they have been discriminated against. Comparatively, among female respondents who self-identified as 'somewhat' or 'very' unattractive, 47 percent say they have been discriminated against. Furthermore, 12 percent of all respondents say they have 'definitely' or 'probably' faced height discrimination. Men were more likely to say they have faced height discrimination.
"The media's impact on self perception has permeated our culture, and although we recognize its effects on the younger generation, we do not often address the effect on those in the workplace," says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "As organizations continue to improve opportunities for all by addressing discrimination issues, they should also be looking at physical appearance discrimination."
Overall, 36 percent of respondents say they have been discriminated against due to weight, height, or attractiveness. Of this group, 58 percent say this discrimination resulted in loss of motivation, 40 percent say it caused mental health issues, and 26 percent say it reduced productivity. Furthermore, as a result of discrimination, 19 percent believe they did not receive a promotion, 15 percent say they did not get a raise, and 13 percent say they were unable to secure a job.
