Amidst a labor shortage, many believe that loosening child labor restrictions will ease burden on businesses
SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that assesses attitudes toward child labor restrictions and protections. The report also shares insight into the potential benefits and drawbacks of working as minors. ResumeBuilder.com researchers analyzed responses from 1,000 adults in the United States.
According to the survey, 26 percent of respondents 'probably' or 'definitely' believe that child labor restrictions should be loosened in the United States. Among respondents who identified as 'Republican,' 29 percent of respondents 'probably' or 'definitely' believe that child labor restrictions should be loosened, compared to 24 percent of respondents who identified as 'Democrat.' Additionally, younger respondents were more likely to support reducing restrictions than older respondents.
Survey results also indicate that respondents' level of concern regarding the labor shortage informed their opinions on whether child labor protections should be reduced. Among the 71 percent of respondents who are 'somewhat' or 'very' concerned about the labor shortage, 30 percent support reducing child labor protections. Conversely, among the 30 percent of respondents who are 'not very' or 'not at all' concerned about the labor shortage, only 16 percent support reducing child labor protections. Of those who are both concerned about the labor shortage and support loosening child labor restrictions, 89 percent believe it would be a 'somewhat' or 'very' effective way to address the shortage.
The survey also revealed that 89 percent of respondents believe there is a 'slight' or 'strong' positive correlation between people working when they were minors, and having a good work ethic when they are adults. In fact, respondents who reported that they had a job as a minor were more likely to support reducing child labor protections compared to those who did not have a job. Additionally, of the respondents who believe child labor protections should be reduced, 60 percent say minors should be allowed to start working between ages 13 and 15.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on May 8, 2023. In total, 1,000 participants in the United States completed the full survey. All participants passed through demographic filters to ensure they were age 18 or older. Age ranges and quotas for the survey were informed by U.S. census data. Additionally, respondent locations were balanced according to U.S. census regions. All respondents were informed about the sensitive nature of the survey and were required to opt in to proceed. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-4-americans-believe-in-loosening-child-labor-restrictions/.
ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
