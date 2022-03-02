KENT, Wash., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, announced today the launch of their new Malibu Bay 3.0 lifestyle collection of soft-sided bags. Designed for both short and long-distance journeys, this new collection has all of the added features consumers have come to expect from Ricardo Beverly Hills.
Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development says, "The design mission for the new Malibu Bay collection was to reduce weight without compromising durability and functionality. This result was accomplished primarily through the identification of a strong yet lightweight heathered fabric that also has a secondary anti-abrasion treatment applied to key wear areas. The simple and modern design of the Malibu Bay collection reflects the brand's commitment to its California roots and inspiration."
Life's daily essentials are thoughtfully organized in this collection of 3 carry bags. With plenty of room for life's necessities, there are dedicated padded sleeves for laptops and tablets, stash pockets for water bottles and glasses in addition to zippered pockets for valuable items.
The stylish tote, duffel, and backpack are crafted from a heathered water and abrasion-resistant performance fabric that is made from a hybrid polyester. In Astral Blue and Stellar Gray, the Weekender Tote has dual, reinforced carry handles, zippered, and stash pockets that provide plenty of storage. Retail is $160.
The Convertible Tech Backpack has stow-able, padded back straps that feature sport mesh for ventilation, dual hideaway carry handles, three front pockets with organizer flat pouches, and a key leash. Two zippered side pockets with metal hardware and a magnet pocket. Retail is $240.
The Weekender Duffel features dual, reinforced handles with a detachable shoulder strap. It has quilted interior pockets that are designed to safely carry a laptop or tablet Retail is $240.
The lightweight collection of 3 wheeled cases in Astral Blue and Stellar Gray are designed in a weatherproof and abrasion-resistant polyester material. In 20-inch, 25 inches, and 28-inch sizes they feature a recessed custom wheel system to enhance stability that allows for 360 degree turns with minimal effort. They also feature an integrated usb port for charging with a connected pouch inside for a removable battery. One large packing cube is included inside every bag for organization. The main wardrobe compartment features a generous packing capacity with tie-down straps to securely compress clothing and two additional zippered pockets for miscellaneous items. A snap-out, zip-closure pouch offers water-resistant storage of toiletries and other small items.
On the outside, two generous zippered pockets allow on-the-go access to travel essentials—with additional organizer pockets located within that can hold a power bank, your phone, and other accessories. In addition, the bags are designed with a Smart Pocket that's designed to conveniently store your location tracking device or a business card. All of the bags feature EYL YKK Zippers. Retail ranges from $300 for a carry-on to $400 for a large check-in wheeled case. The collections are available at major retailers and ricardobeverlyhills.com
About Ricardo Beverly Hills:
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to deliver the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in United States and worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.
Media Contact
Lisa Wells, Ricardo Beverly Hills, 917-613-7370, lisa@lisawellspr.com
SOURCE Ricardo Beverly Hills
