The Seattle-based company was recently named Top Global Startup at the UN Climate Conference, COP27, and selected to Cleantech Group's annual 50 to watch list for its broader mission to impact food waste and shape a safer, more sustainable food supply chain

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its ambitious mission to put an end to food waste, Ryp Labs, (www.ryplabs.com), a Seattle-based company, continues to receive notable global awards recognition, including winning the Top Global Startup Award at the recent UN Climate Conference, COP27, for the impact its innovative technology will have on climate change.


