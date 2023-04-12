Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program, Ripple Effects for Kids and Ripple Effects for Teens chosen among edtech's innovators, leaders and trendsetters
SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ripple Effects, a leader in digital social emotional learning and behavior and mental health supports, today announced that its suite of PreK-12 programs, which includes Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience, Ripple Effects for Kids and Ripple Effects for Teens, earned finalist honors in the EdTech Awards 2023, which recognizes and celebrates the best and brightest in education technology.
The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education and skills and workforce sectors. Ripple Effects earned recognition in the category of general product or service.
"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition for our entire PreK-12 suite of digital programs," said John Ray-Keil, CEO, Ripple Effects. "At Ripple Effects, we immerse ourselves in developing and delivering a comprehensive, yet dynamic set of tools designed to support learners to help them thrive in school and in life, today and tomorrow. We appreciate the acknowledgement of our work."
The Ripple Effects suite of PreK-12 programs encompasses:
Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program (PreK-1), which is anchored by Breathing Bouncy, an animatronic service dog with a prosthetic limb that promotes a character-driven, play-based approach to building resilience and a readiness to learn for primary learners in grades PreK-1. Bolstered by evidence-based research, the program features both physical and digital elements designed to help meet the emotional needs of young learners by deescalating disruptive behavior.
Ripple Effects for Kids (Grades 2-5), a flexible, personalized program that incorporates data management and planning tools to assist with data-driven decisions for social emotional skill building and behavioral interventions. The program supports tiered intervention to encourage students to explore a range of skill-building topics from executive function to mindset to personal problem solving, physical and emotional health and decision making.
Ripple Effects for Teens (grades 6 – 12), which has been designated a Promising Program by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and a National Dropout Prevention Center Model Program. The program has more than 400 lessons that differentiate learners' social and emotional experiences by allowing them to self-direct content through lesson exploration. Using a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) approach, learners can use the program to delve into topics of personal interest, while educators can apply it to small or whole group settings to explore a range of applicable issues, from skillset deficits to anxiety to substance abuse to academic stressors.
"A very big congratulations to all the EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest, which oversees the awards program.
ABOUT RIPPLE EFFECTS
Founded in 1997 by child advocate/media creator Alice Ray and technology innovator and producer Sarah Berg, Ripple Effects is a multi-award winning, social enterprise (WMBE) dedicated to using emerging technologies to prevent social injury and promote school and life success for all youth. The company provides trauma-informed, culturally responsive, personalized, evidence-based digital programs for delivery of social-emotional-behavioral supports and training for PreK-12 students and staff. In 2022, its program, Ripple Effects for Teens, was designated by CASEL as a Promising Program for social and emotional learning, meeting or exceeding most of CASEL's criteria for high-quality SEL programming.
To learn more about Ripple Effects' suite of solutions for students and educators, visit http://www.rippleeffects.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, L. Wolfe Communications for Ripple Effects, 1 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
