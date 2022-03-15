SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social emotional learning (SEL) trailblazer, Ripple Effects, today announced it received CASEL's (Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning) designation as a recommended program for social and emotional learning. Ripple Effects for Teens™ met or exceeded most of CASEL's evaluation criteria as a Promising Program and will be included in the 2022 "CASEL Guide to Effective Social and Emotional Learning Programs."
A model program on the National Dropout Prevention Center program list, Ripple Effects for Teens has shown gains in academic achievement and attendance, as well as reductions in suspensions, referrals and dropout rates. To be included on the list, use of the Ripple Effects program had to demonstrate improvement in student problem solving, empathy and connectedness.
"This recognition from CASEL is a tribute to our deep investment in making Ripple Effects for Teens an impactful program that will improve the lives of teens," said Heidi Johnecheck, chief impact officer for Ripple Effects. "We tailor our preK-12 suite of digital programs to promote personalized SEL skill-building, student agency, and positive mental health to ensure that all learners receive the tools they need to meet their needs, in the context that is meaningful to them. We are incredibly honored to serve over 400,000 students across the country and to now be listed as a CASEL designated program."
Ripple Effects for Teens is used with all students as part of a school's Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) and SEL or mental health and well-being initiatives. The program, for grades six through 12, provides more than 400 lessons that differentiates students' SEL experiences by allowing them to self-direct content through lesson exploration. Teachers and staff can also use the lessons to facilitate whole class, small group or one-on-one discussions.
"While it is hard to ignore the toll that the last two years have taken on our students and educators, this challenging time presents a unique opportunity for students to put into action the social and emotional competencies that allow them to respond with resilience to challenges," said Erin Bogan, director of Evaluation Research at CASEL. "Now more than ever, evidence-based SEL programming provides a sustainable way for schools to create supportive environments and help students exercise the skills that will follow them into adulthood."
To be considered for inclusion in the "CASEL Guide to Effective Social and Emotional Learning Programs," programs must meet CASEL's research effectiveness and program design criteria to show growth in students' social and emotional development. Programs must also be developmentally appropriate with rigorous evidence documenting their effectiveness, including at least one high-quality evaluation study with a comparison group and written documentation of study results. Schools and districts can use the guide to identify evidence-based SEL programs that align with their needs.
About Ripple Effects
Founded in 1997 by child advocate/media creator Alice Ray and technology innovator and producer Sarah Berg, Ripple Effects is a multi-award winning, social enterprise (WMBE) dedicated to using emerging technologies to prevent social injury and promote school and life success for all youth. The company provides trauma-informed, culturally responsive, personalized, evidence-based digital programs for delivery of social-emotional-behavioral supports and training for preK-12 students and staff.
For more information on Ripple Effects, visit https://rippleeffects.com/
Media Contact
Shaun Wiley, Ripple Effects, +1 312-953-8085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
SOURCE Ripple Effects
