In Latin America and Africa, the world's two fastest-growing regions for digital buyers, new business opportunities are fueling payments innovations. Other key findings of EBANX's study: cross-border digital commerce is booming across LatAm through 2025; and travel is leading a comeback

CURITIBA, Brazil, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBANX, a fintech company that specializes in international payments in rising markets, today released its annual Beyond Borders 2022/2023 report. This year's study – a bellwether for tracking online consumer behaviors, fintech and payments innovations, new trends, and business opportunities in emerging markets – is the first to cover 15 countries across Latin America in addition to some of the fastest-growing African countries in digital commerce. It relies on multiple trusted sources to provide meaningful insights – including internal EBANX data and fresh research and analysis from Americas Market Intelligence (AMI).


