Yuliya Rybalka is a woman whose aspirations have far-reaching ramifications on countless individuals who call the Skagit Valley home.
Her efforts as the donor development manager for Community Action of Skagit County garnered her a Rising Swan award.
"This award comes as a huge surprise," Rybalka said. "It was completely out of the blue. It's neat to be honored as a Rising Swan. I am just very thankful to be a woman here in Skagit County and to be able to assist those in need and to be able build community involvement."
Rybalka arrived at Community Action in 2018 with an MBA and a bachelor's degree in behavioral neuroscience from Western Washington University.
Rybalka learned early in life about the type of challenges faced by those who reach out to Community Action for help.
"When I was a kid, my father would always tell me the story of how he, my mother and older sister got off the plane in America with $50 rubles, or the equivalent of $34 at the time," she said. "Starting over in a new country, without knowing English and no job, yet persevering and succeeding in a new country, shaped my early childhood and perspective as an adult."
Rybalka said the hardships faced by those who walk through the doors of Community Action every day are comparable to those faced by her parents.
"When my parents were at their most vulnerable, they received a helping hand that helped stabilize their lives and helped them build their lives in America," she said. "That set me up for opportunities to advance my education and career."
As a volunteer at the Skagit Food Distribution Center, Rybalka has witnessed how it provides food for about 40,000 individuals annually.
While volunteering, she has built food boxes for home-bound seniors and helped arrange large food deliveries for local food banks.
"Building the food boxes for seniors was very eye opening to me," Rybalka said. "As an avid cook, I visit my grocery store multiple times a week to get whatever food and ingredients I need. This was one of the first times it really hit me how important these boxes are to over 250 seniors in our community. Without these boxes, many of these individuals would go hungry, with no other resources for food."
Working as the donor development manager at Community Action checked off all Rybalka's boxes in regards being able to help others.
"Positive impact, great mission and engaging work," she said about what drew her to Community Action. "I love my job and the people who work at Community Action. I feel very privileged to further the mission of Community Action, and I know I work amidst amazing staff who care about making a positive impact in Skagit County."
