Rivery enables joint customers to build end-to-end data solutions turning Snowflake's Data Cloud into your most powerful marketing engine.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, the complete SaaS ELT platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Integration, Modeling and Activation "one to watch" in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

