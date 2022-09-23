Robert Wesnatt

Robert Wesnatt

 By Page Publishing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Robert Wesnatt, a passionate student of history, a retired educator, a political analyst, a business motivator, has completed his new book "¡HUNDAN EL TITANIC!": a page-turning story based on a diary found inside a forgotten vault, decades after the ocean liner catastrophe took place. In this diary written by a man who cannot be named, he talks about a young officer who got himself entangled with a political dispute that took a lot of innocent lives. When the Titanic sank in 1912, was it really just an unfortunate tragedy? Who are the true heroes and the traitors?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.