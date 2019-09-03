The Anacortes Rotary Club is accepting applications for its 2020 grant awards, due Oct. 4.

The club plans to award about $25,000 in grants in 2020, with most requests in the $1,000 range. Requests should not exceed $8,000.

Club members want to fund “a wide variety of worthwhile and effective projects that address needs in all corners of our community,” according to a press release.

The application form is at anacortesrotary.org.

Completed applications should be sent to Jack Darnton, Giving Committee Chair, at darntonfamily@comcast.net. Electronic submissions are preferred. Mailed submissions must be received (not postmarked) by the Oct. 4 deadline.

