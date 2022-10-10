...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Mental health is an essential part of feeling healthy, happy, and whole. Wholistic Wellness app RoundGlass Living has created a virtual support kit full of practices and inspiring stories to help care for our minds. From meditation to quiet a busy mind, yoga to reset and recharge to mastering forgiveness and more, the Collection can help people prioritize their mental wellbeing, meet everyday challenges, deal with stress and move through difficult emotions mindfully.
The RoundGlass Living Mental Health Matters Collection Features Content that Helps Soothe, Uplift, Relieve and Inspire
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- RoundGlass Living, the wellness app committed to democratizing Wholistic Wellbeing, is supporting "World Mental Health Day" on Monday, October 10th, with its Mental Health Matters Collection of content and pathways to enable mental wellbeing. From meditation to quiet a busy mind, yoga to reset and recharge to mastering forgiveness and more, the Collection can help people prioritize their mental wellbeing, meet everyday challenges, deal with stress and move through difficult emotions mindfully.
RoundGlass Living Highlights Five Ways to Boost Mental Health in Support of "World Mental Health Day"
The World Health Organization (WHO) has instituted World Mental Health Day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. This year's theme for the Day is 'Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' and recognizes the mental health crisis unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The world witnessed a 25 per cent increase in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the pandemic, says the WHO.
The RoundGlass Living app can help users enhance their mental wellbeing and health by enabling access to authentic content created by some of the best teachers in the world. It offers wellbeing pathways such as meditation and mindfulness, yoga, healthy eating, and end-of-life guidance to help people address specific wellbeing needs such as reducing stress and anxiety, nurturing relationships, developing healthy habits, and managing difficult emotions. The app has curated classes, courses, articles, and videos from across four Living channels – Meditation, Music, Food, and EOL (end of life). It also helps users build personalized pathways to Wholistic Wellbeing, incorporating their own experiences and goals with the app's wide variety of content.
To amplify your mental wellbeing, incorporate these five recommendations by RoundGlass Living in your daily routine:
Set an intention
Check in with your emotions
Ground yourself with breathwork
Explore practices to help you work through challenges
Meet others on their journeys – connecting makes the journey real
With the growing recognition of addressing mental health issues, RoundGlass is committed to inspiring people to prioritize their mental health and wellbeing as part of their overall Wholistic Wellbeing.
