Coho release
Lucy DeGrace, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group outreach manager, (left) and Bill Sikich release coho salmon parr into Sedro-Woolley’s Hansen Creek. The tiny fish were netted from an aerated cooler and placed into plastic cups for release.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The final batch of Salmon in Schools Program coho parr was recently released into the rushing waters of Hansen Creek.

The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group repatriated 53 coho parr into their natural habitat having grown to the stage from eggs housed at the Children’s Museum of Skagit County.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

