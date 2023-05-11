Lucy DeGrace, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group outreach manager, (left) and Bill Sikich release coho salmon parr into Sedro-Woolley’s Hansen Creek. The tiny fish were netted from an aerated cooler and placed into plastic cups for release.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The final batch of Salmon in Schools Program coho parr was recently released into the rushing waters of Hansen Creek.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group repatriated 53 coho parr into their natural habitat having grown to the stage from eggs housed at the Children’s Museum of Skagit County.
The parr stage is between the fry (first stage) and smolt (third stage).
Lucy DeGrace, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group outreach manager, and Washington Service Corps member Kenzie Kesling were responsible for the fish’s safe — albeit short — return to the creek, for lurking in the shadows were every size and shape of predator.
“The chances of any of these surviving, even a short time, is slim,” DeGrace said. “But there just may be one.”
That was the hope of Bill Sikich and Sandra Hixson-Matthews of King County, who came along with DeGrace to lend a hand and take photos of the endeavor.
“They are so small,” Hixson-Matthews said as the tiny fish were extracted from a cooler by a small net before being placed in a plastic cup and eventually the stream. “It’s tough to get a good picture of them.”
Kesling was in charge of the classroom portion of the program as well as the field lessons. She said every classroom gets an introductory visit in the fall to where the salmon are introduced, and the life cycle of the fish is explained.
Classes take a field trip in the fall as well to do a habitat assessment.
“Then in March, we start doing field trips with all the schools,” Kesling said. “This year, we pretty much had one field trip every single day. It was a lot of field trips.”
While most trips take place on Hansen Creek, they also involve Trumpeter Creek in Mount Vernon.
“We also went up to Pressentin Park in Marblemount with the Concrete schools,” Kesling said.
The release went about as smoothly as possible, she said.
“This year, 11 schools and the Children’s Museum of Skagit County received 200 coho salmon,” DeGrace said. “Eggs were taken from Marblemount Hatchery the last week of November.”
Eyed eggs were delivered to schools as well as the museum in early January, and those hatched the last week of that month.
“All schools released their salmon into (state Department of Fish and Wildlife) approved tributaries of the Skagit River during the month of March, but the museum fish get released in May, since our schedule slows down then,” DeGrace said.
A few dozen of the fish still call the museum’s tank home until their scheduled December release, just before new eggs arrive in January as the program begins again.
“We’ll do a release on some weekday or a Saturday in December,” DeGrace said. “So whoever happens to stroll by the stream then can help out.”
The Salmon in Schools Program is supported by a combination of funds from state Department of Fish and Wildlife Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“This program just continues to grow in popularity,” Kesling said. “And this year was definitely a success. The kids had a lot of fun and I had a lot of fun. We are even adding two more programs next year.”
