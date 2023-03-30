The ALS Association celebrates the accomplishment of San Diego State University assistant men's basketball coach Mark Fisher, who will become the first known person living with ALS to coach in a Final Four. Mark was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has been serving as an assistant coach for the Aztecs since 2001.

