All aboard the “Polar Express”!
Santa Claus pulled over his sleigh briefly to help punch tickets for the Polar Express at the Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club on Dec. 20.
‘Elves’ made hot chocolate and passed out candy canes, and then everyone sat down to enjoy the timeless Christmas movie.
For more information about the many programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, visit skagitclubs.org.
photos by Tammy Findlay
