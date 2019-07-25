In a tragic week for the sport of boxing, a second fighter has died from injuries suffered in the ring.
Hugo Santillan, a 23-year-old boxer from Argentina, died five days after collapsing following his super lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu.
News of Santillan’s death comes just two days after rising Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died after suffering a brain injury during a light-welterweight fight in Maryland last Friday. He was 28.
“This is unacceptable, HAUNTING, and sickening to watch,” wrote noted boxer promoter Lou DiBella on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “Truly, I don’t want to board an airplane right now to go to a boxing show.
“This is a terrible week. As a sport/industry, we have to look in the mirror … .I have to look in the mirror … ”
Santillan, who began his pro career in 2015, reportedly raised his arm in victory before passing out.
“This is happening more and more,” tweeted two-time world champ and current boxing analyst Paul Malignaggi. “Safety measures on a worldwide basis including strict medical/drug testing need to be implemented EVERYWHERE.
“This is the most dangerous sport in the world. We need people to care 4 the benefit of the sport and fighters.”
