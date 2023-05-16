Icertis Logo

SAP Endorsed App Enables Critical Outcomes around Revenue, Savings, and Risk for SAP Customers

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis today announced a new integration that connects AI-driven contract intelligence with SAP S/4HANA® to enable more profitable and compliant procurement operations. Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for SAP S/4HANA (Buy Side) is now available as a premium certified SAP Endorsed App, marking the next milestone on the SAP and Icertis joint product roadmap as the companies continue to transform contract-driven processes by integrating contract intelligence with SAP solutions.


