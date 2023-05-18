REI sale runs May 19-29 and celebrates its 85-year legacy

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op kicks off its 85th anniversary with the return of its biggest sale of the year. REI's Anniversary Sale runs May 19 – 29 with major savings on favorite outdoor gear and apparel brands that inspire outdoor adventures all summer. The sale includes deals for everyone, with the deepest savings and special product offers available just for co-op members, including savings on all REI Co-op brand gear, clothing, footwear and bikes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.