Celebrate this Fourth of July safely and legally. Be sure to purchase fireworks that are legal to possess and discharge.
Looking back at 10 decades of Stanwood-Camano history ...
Based on new evidence, Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks announced Friday afternoon he is charging 33-year-old Jacob Gonzales with murder in the March 3 beheading death of Katherine Cunningham on Camano Island.
Across the country as weather heats up, so do the grills. You don’t need to be a pitmaster to enjoy the fresh flavors that only come from grilling. A few simple tips and creative tricks will help you perfectly grill foods so juicy and delicious, you’ll impress even the pickiest of palates.
Stanwood City Administrator Ryan Larsen announced Thursday he will resign, effective early August, to accept a new position with a private land development company. He has served as city administrator since June 2017.
Several fire departments responded to a Silvana fire Tuesday morning, June 26, that totally destroyed a 20-by-80-foot shop in the 21400 block of 62nd Avenue NW, south of Stanwood.
Our 360 calendar is the place to find things to do in Snohomish, Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties. Check out these upcoming events and happenings around the region ...
News and notes from around the community ...
A middle-aged man led many police cars on a 45-minute chase on Tuesday from Marysville to his home on Camano Island.
This is the fourth in a series about restaurants featured in Local Bites in the Stanwood Camano News.
Looking to rock ‘n’ roll, theatre or art shows in the Stanwood and Camano Island area? Here are some options ...
The summer crab-fishing season opens on June 30 in waters off the Stanwood-Camano area.
The Stanwood High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee announced the school’s sixth annual slate of inductees last week.
The Spartan boys soccer alumni game is back ... and bigger and better than before.
A quick roundup of local golf scores from area groups ...
Joost Douwes is heading to Spain this summer to represent the United States in a field hockey World Cup event.