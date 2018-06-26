Top Stories

Several fire departments responded to a Silvana fire Tuesday morning, June 26, that totally destroyed a 20-by-80-foot shop in the 21400 block of 62nd Avenue NW, south of Stanwood.

Eluding police on Camano

A middle-aged man led many police cars on a 45-minute chase on Tuesday from Marysville to his home on Camano Island.



