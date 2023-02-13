The historic Camano Schoolhouse provided an inspirational setting for a talk Saturday by local historian Richard Hanks on the life of Abraham Lincoln.
The day marked the eve of the 214th anniversary of the 16th president’s birth.
Lincoln began his first term as president in March 1861, just before the American Civil War commenced. He was assassinated on April 15, 1865, shortly after the start of his second presidential term and the end of the Civil War.
The informative presentation was hosted by the Camano Island Schoolhouse Foundation, and all seats were filled in the 117-year-old schoolhouse.
Hanks, who lives on Camano Island, is a retired college professor of history and journalism. He is a distant cousin of Lincoln, through the president’s mother. Hanks said his interest in the iconic leader began as a child.
“My father’s stories of Lincoln’s involvement with the family certainly drew my attention,” he said. “While my father was not always correct, the people I discovered and their close relationship to Lincoln was captivating.”
Hanks believes many comparisons can be drawn from Lincoln’s time with life in America today.
“The current degree of vitriol and lack of civility in our politics has a parallel in the years leading up to the Civil War,” Hanks said. “Elements such as attempts to control electors, the proliferation of paramilitary organizations or the refusal to accept election outcomes — all resonate from the past to the present.”
Camano Islanders Rose and Chuck Seaburg are big fans of Hanks’ lectures.
“This is the second or third history talk we’ve been to given by Richard,” Chuck Seaburg said. “He makes history interesting and relevant to things that are going on today.”
The retired pedagogue said that the study of history is critical.
“We are today connected to the outside forces at play in society as they were in the past,” Hanks said. “It’s not just about falling into the trap of repeating history, but the responsibility of learning from it.”
Linda and John Leque of Camano Island said they appreciate Hanks’ knowledge of local history.
“We heard Richard talk about the Klondike Gold Rush and how it affected local history,” Linda Leque said. “John’s great-grandfather, N.P. Leque, was one of the first settlers on Camano Island. This connection has always given us an interest in history.”
Although no longer teaching, Hanks remains busy pursuing his interest in researching and writing about history.
"I soon will be publishing a second edition of a book I wrote on resistance movements by Southern California Indians from 1850 to the 1960s,” he said. “I also hope to begin work on a short history of Utsalady.”
To find out more about upcoming events at the Camano City Schoolhouse, visit camanoschoolhouse.org.
