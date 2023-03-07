Stanwood resident Joan Andrews is bringing energy and enthusiasm to her new role as president of the Stanwood Area Historical Society, an organization dedicated to preserving local history.
Andrews, 70, who grew up on a dairy farm on Pioneer Highway south of town, has deep local roots.
“My grandfather, Ole Fjarlie, came here from Norway in the 1880s to farm,” she said. “His son, Harold, who was my father, also farmed and was a local entrepreneur and businessman.”
Andrews raised her family here and had a long career with the Stanwood-Camano School District, including many years in an administrative position at Twin City Elementary.
She retired a few years ago with plans to give back by volunteering at local schools.
“I retired just before COVID shut everything down, including the schools, so there went my plans for helping out in the classroom,” Andrews said.
Looking for something to do, she jumped at the chance when in 2020, a friend told her that the Stanwood Area Historical Society was looking for new board members.
“My dad and brother had served on the board, and so I was definitely familiar with the great work the society did,” Andrews said.
This past January, she stepped into the role of president for the nonprofit group.
“So many dedicated volunteers, members and donors have given so much to keep this organization vital and prospering,” she said. “I hope to build on that success during my term.”
The campus of the Stanwood Area Historical Society, at the corner of 102nd Ave and 271st Street in Stanwood, includes the museum known as the D.O. Pearson House, the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, the Dave Eldridge Center and the historic Tolin House.
It takes a lot of funding to keep the lights on and maintain the buildings, Andrews said. In addition to donations and grants, the organization depends on income from the Floyd to keep things going, she said.
Although most of the jobs within the organization — including hers — are performed by volunteers, a part-time paid employee recently came on board.
“Last August, we hired Judy Fernandez to oversee rentals of the event space at the Floyd,” Andrews said. “It’s just a fantastic venue for weddings, concerts, plays, and a variety of other events.”
The Stanwood Area Historical Society celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and Andrews said it is steadfast in staying relevant to the community. She believes that getting the area’s youths involved is key to this objective.
“As a mother, grandmother and someone who worked around kids for years, I know it’s so important to preserve our history so that future generations will know where we came from,” she said. “I’d love to see more young people get involved and learn what we’re all about.”
In light of this, Andrews is pleased that school field trips are again on the docket after being suspended due to the pandemic's public-gathering restrictions.
“With kids back in the classroom, we recently hosted our first field trip,” she said. “Students from Stanwood Elementary walked over from the school and toured the museum.”
One of her goals as president is to build membership and bring in more volunteers from the community.
“I encourage anyone who has a few extra hours a week to look into our volunteer program,” Andrews said. “There are just so many different roles available, such as being on a committee or becoming a docent. I would love to see new faces join us in preserving local history.”
Learn more at sahs-fncc.org.
