A conditional permit was issued on March 7th that will be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
Photo submitted by Mary Jennings / Snohomish County
A conditional permit was issued on March 7th that will be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
Photo submitted by Mary Jennings / Snohomish County
The layout of the residential behavioral health treatment facility to be built on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
Photo submitted by Mary Jennings / Snohomish County
On March 7, approval was given to the Tulalip Tribes to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility just north of Stanwood city limits.
A conditional use permit was issued by Snohomish County Hearing Examiner Peter Camp to construct a secure 32-bed facility on 15.5 acres owned by the tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
As part of a sales tax sharing compact with the state, Tulalip Tribes will spend up to $35 million to build the facility, and in return, keep millions in sales tax revenue generated at the tribe’s Quil Ceda shopping center.
The Washington State Health Care Authority will hire a behavioral health operator to run the treatment site.
The facility will serve adult patients who are involuntarily committed by court order for stays between 90 and 180 days and adults who commit themselves to inpatient treatment.
In an interview with the Stanwood Camano News last September, Karen Panek, Washington state Health Care Authority section manager for Adult and Involuntary Services stated the facility will not serve sex offenders or others who are currently in the criminal justice system.
Why is it being built?
The facility is part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment that was adopted in 2018 with a goal of ending civil patient placements at large state hospitals by 2023.
Inslee cited overcrowding at large hospitals and the desire to allow patients to be close to their support systems and communities.
Contentious process
During the application process, which began early in 2022, community members and elected leaders expressed concerns about safety.
Citizens were also were concerned about the way the building would look in the mainly rural area just north of the Stanwood city limits.
Based on these issues, the North Stanwood Concerned Citizens formed to oppose the project.
In the conditional use permit approval, Camp responded to concerns raised during the yearlong permitting process, which included two days of public hearings that were held in late January.
He imposed safety conditions that included measures to prevent patients from walking away when released and community alerts if a patient leaves the facility without authorization.
Camp also addressed the look of the facility and in his decision included conditions to insure that the campus did not have an institutional look.
The in-patient residential behavioral health treatment site is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.
Requests for reconsideration of the conditional use permit are due by March 17. Appeals to the Snohomish County Council must be submitted by March 21.
Public input sought
On Wednesday, March 22, from 6-8 p.m., the Washington State Health Care Authority invites members of the community to participate in a virtual town hall to ask questions and offer feedback regarding the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.