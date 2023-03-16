On March 7, approval was given to the Tulalip Tribes to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility just north of Stanwood city limits.

A conditional use permit was issued by Snohomish County Hearing Examiner Peter Camp to construct a secure 32-bed facility on 15.5 acres owned by the tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.


