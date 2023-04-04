Cheetoh Puff
Sounders return to the Salish Sea

The Orca Network and Cascadia Research have documented some surprising new developments with the Sounders, which are gray whales that return every spring to feed in the waters around Everett, Camano Island and Whidbey Island. This year has continued a trend of more whales joining this group, showing up earlier and staying longer than in previous years.


