Sounders return to the Salish Sea
The Orca Network and Cascadia Research have documented some surprising new developments with the Sounders, which are gray whales that return every spring to feed in the waters around Everett, Camano Island and Whidbey Island. This year has continued a trend of more whales joining this group, showing up earlier and staying longer than in previous years.
The number of Sounders documented using this area has grown to 20. Additionally, some of these whales are not just feeding here in spring. One whale has been continuously in the area feeding for over a year. The Sounders have shown remarkable survival despite challenges to the overall gray whale population, a testament to the value of the time these whales get feeding on high-density ghost shrimp in this area.
The public is urged to report gray whale sightings to: orcanetwork.org/sightings-network.
Island County Broadband Action Team needs community feedback
In its effort to bring broadband internet services to underserved areas of Camano and Whidbey islands, the Island County Broadband Action Team is asking for the community’s help.
To achieve Washington's goal of having universal broadband internet access by 2024, the county’s Broadband Action Team is asking residents to take a Washington State one-minute speed survey. Taking this survey will help to pinpoint areas of Island County where better internet service is needed. For information, email broadband@islandcountywa.gov.
Spanish-speaking small business course
The Island County Economic Development Council and RAIN Catalysts have partnered to offer a free series of entrepreneurial development courses for small business owners in Island and Skagit counties, beginning April 5. The program is also providing small business development grants of up to $25,000. The course teaches entrepreneurs how to raise money for and manage business finances. Sessions will be taught exclusively in Spanish for the first time. Apply at raincatalysts.org/raincapbootcamp.
Volunteers needed
Cama Beach Foundation is looking for volunteers to help at Cama Beach State Park. The foundation needs SCUBA divers, Cama Beach store cashiers, CBF board members, and nature program and beach walk assistants. For these and other volunteer opportunities, visit camabeachfoundation.org or call 360-387-2062.
Camano Wildlife Program on April 19
The next Camano Wildlife Program, "Native Plants for Climate Resilience," will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, via Zoom. Retired biologist Brenda Cunningham, who manages a native plant display garden for the Washington Native Plant Society, will present. Learn about species that are drought resistant and suitable for home landscaping.
Registration: camanowildlifehabitat.org, call 360-387-2236, or email camanowildlifehabitat@gmail.com.
Stanwood Clean Sweep set for April 29
Residents in the city limits ready for spring cleaning can throw away trash, yard waste and recyclables during the city’s free cleanup event on April 29.
Golf program seeks volunteers and participants
The men and women of the Camaloch Golf Clubs are bringing back the Junior Golf program. The four-week course is open to school age children 10 and older and runs from May 4–25. Participants can expect to gain experience to prepare for entry to the Washinton Junior Golf Association. The program needs volunteers and participants. Information: Bill McGlashan 360-387-0203 or Roger Kessler 360-387-5434.
Local scholarships available
The Stanwood Camano branch of the American Association of University Women is taking applications for scholarships from university students in their junior year, senior year, or master's degree program will be accepted until April 29. Applicants must be residents of Stanwood, Camano Island, La Conner, Arlington or Lakewood. Graduates of Arlington, Lakewood, Stanwood, Lincoln Hill or La Conner high school also qualify for the three $10,000 scholarships. Apply at: aauwsc.org/scholarship or the WashBoard.org.
Public Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com.
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pet of the week
Cheetoh Puff is now looking for her forever home. Cheetoh Puff is a very special lady. Since being at the shelter, her personality has really come out. She loves the company of other cats and wouldn't mind having a few feline friends in her new home. She has lived with dogs and done well and loves people of all ages. She can be a bit shy but with a few pets and with someone talking to her, she sweetly warms right up. Cheetoh Puff would love an indoor-only home, where she can lay and bask in the sun. If Cheetoh Puff sounds like the right fit for your home, please stop by the Camano Animal Shelter today.
