Mikey - Pet of Week

Mikey awaits a new home at the Camano Animal Shelter, December 2022.

 Contributed / Camano Animal Shelter

Community Transit offers holiday schedule

Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. On Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 and 2, Transit will operate on Sunday schedules, and the Customer Care phone line and Ride Store will be closed. On Dec. 31, ride for free on all services with buses on a Saturday schedule. Riders are advised to plan their trips and check schedules in advance. Visit: communitytransit.org


