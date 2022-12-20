Community Transit offers holiday schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. On Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 and 2, Transit will operate on Sunday schedules, and the Customer Care phone line and Ride Store will be closed. On Dec. 31, ride for free on all services with buses on a Saturday schedule. Riders are advised to plan their trips and check schedules in advance. Visit: communitytransit.org
Food bank to provide Christmas meals
The Stanwood Camano Food Bank will distribute fixings for a Christmas meal from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 21.
Participants must be registered with the food bank to get food. People can sign up online at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/sign-up-for-services/. Or register at the food bank on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WSDOT fees grace period ending
After the launch of the new Good To Go system in July, the Washington State Department of Transportation paused charging late fees and civil penalties and requesting registration holds.
The vendor needed time to implement the necessary changes to the system to resume charging late fees and penalties, which resulted in a grace period for customers to adjust to the new toll billing system. That grace period ends on March 1. Customers with unpaid tolls are encouraged to act now to avoid late fees.
Account holders should check their accounts to ensure important information — such as payment methods, vehicle information, contact information and notification settings — are accurate and up to date. More information at: mygoodtogo.com
Flood risk reduction grants available from Snohomish County
Snohomish County is releasing a Flood Risk Reduction grant application to fund projects that mitigate harms posed by potential flooding.
The grant money is coming from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation. According to SnoCo, the focus will be on projects that preserve housing and small businesses and meet the needs of disproportionately impacted populations, according to a news release.
“Flooding has been a serious issue in North County, particularly in recent years. With this grant opportunity, the County is investing significant dollars into the safety of our communities,” said Councilmember Nate Nehring. The county will accept applications through 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. Information: view.officeapps.live.com
IRS seeks volunteers
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax preparation to people with low to moderate income who need help preparing their own tax returns. This includes people with disabilities and older citizens. Many sites are also able to assist individuals for whom English is a second language.
The IRS is looking for volunteers to train for the upcoming filing season to provide free tax help in communities across the country. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed. Volunteer hours are flexible and free tax-help sites are in such places as nearby community centers, libraries, schools and churches. Virtual volunteering is an option for new volunteers with free training available at apps.irs.gov.
Information: IRS.gov/volunteers
Spring Little League Registration opens
Stanwood Camano Little League Spring registration is open for baseball and softball. Coaches, umpires and other volunteers are needed. To volunteer, email presidentscll22@gmail.com. Registration for minors and up closes on Feb. 10. T-ball and rookie registration closes March 10. Information: stanwoodcamanoll.org
Pet of the week
This sweet 1-year-old tabby is Mikey. He is shy at first but warms up quickly in response to affection. Mikey is afraid of dogs but gets along well with other cats. He is an avid birdwatcher and would love a perch at the window. Mikey is at: camanoanimalshelter.org
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meet at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board will meet online and in person at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
