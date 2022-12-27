Area Briefly
Island County Solid Waste Holiday Hours
Island County Solid Waste Facilities will be closing early on Dec. 31. Hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Jan. 1 all Solid Waste facilities will be closed. Normal operating hours return Monday, Jan. 2.
^
Applications open for community development projects
An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year, beginning July 1, for public facilities and infrastructure projects. According to Snohomish County, projects must benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in that county. Nonprofit organizations and government agencies may review the Notice of Funding Opportunity and submit applications for public facilities and infrastructure projects. Applications must be completed and received at the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on Jan. 20. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov
^
Stanwood invites bids for 88th Avenue Archway
The City of Stanwood is seeking bids for a steel welcome arch to span across all lanes of 88th Avenue. According to the city, the sealed bids will be received until 3 p.m. on Jan. 10. Bids will be opened and read via Zoom on Jan. 10, as well. The meeting ID and passcode will be on the city's calendar at stanwoodwa.org.
^
SnoCo urges residents to review federal broadband maps
Snohomish County is asking residents and businesses to review and check the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the newly released Federal Communications Commissions' National Broadband Map.
The federal government will use this map to distribute billions to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. According to the county, any inaccuracies could significantly affect monies they might receive to expand broadband access to underserved households.
“It is critical that Snohomish County broadband availability is accurately represented on FCC maps,” Councilmember Nate Nehring said in part. The federal government’s deadline to review – and potentially challenge – a household’s information is Jan. 13. To check the broadband accuracy of your business or household visit: broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed
^
Pet of the week
Some bunny to love
Bailey is a 1-year-old Flemish Giant Mix. He needs a rabbit-savvy home where his needs can be properly met.
Bailey is almost litter-box trained and would be happiest in a free-roaming home. Bailey can be a little shy, but he loves people. Meet Bailey and other rabbits looking for forever homes at: camanoanimalshelter.org
^
Meetings
^
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.