State launches flu vaccination dashboard
The state Department of Health has launched a new dashboard to track flu vaccinations across the state. This is the first time that state-provided data will be used to monitor flu vaccinations.
The dashboard will be updated weekly until April 30 and will include the percentage of Washington residents who have had at least one vaccination against influenza as well as the number of flu vaccines given in Washington facilities. Users will also be able to compare vaccination rates between this flu season and previous seasons.
It will only contain data reported to Washington's Immunization Information System. Most, but not all, providers and major healthcare systems report to it. Therefore, the numbers may be higher than what is reported.
Anyone six months or older is eligible for a flu vaccine, which is one of the best ways to prevent the flu and reduce disease transmissions, according to a Department of Health news release.
Visit vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccine provider.
Snohomish County to hold public hearing about federal funds
Snohomish County is eligible to receive $7,295,083 in federal American Rescue Plan Funds, according to a news release from the county.
The funds, which are under the HOME Investment Partnerships, must primarily benefit people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as other vulnerable populations.
To receive the funds, the county must first submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that includes the details for how they would use these funds.
On Feb. 23, the county will hold a virtual public meeting on the plan, where they will go over the details, seek public comment and answer questions. It will be held at 10 a.m. on Zoom.
Starting Feb. 22, the plan will be found at snohomishcountywa.gov/5645/Consolidated-Plan-for-2020-2024.
Those who cannot attend can send written or mailed comments until March 8. Email Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org, or send a letter to the Snohomish County Human Services Department at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, M/S 305, Everett, WA 98201.
Snohomish County seeking responses to senior survey
Snohomish County Human Service's Long-Term Care and Aging division is conducting a survey to understand the struggles that seniors in Snohomish County face.
According to a news release, there are 228,266 residents in the county who are age 55 or older.
The survey is anonymous and measures areas around health and well-being, technical abilities, financial impacts, kinship care, infection risk, emergency preparedness, safety, transportation and services.
Responses will be collected until Feb. 28 and be used to help future planning efforts and services that assist seniors.
Sound Water Stewards opening training program
A training program is open for those interested in volunteering and studying marine life with the Sound Water Stewards of Island County .
"First, we train the volunteers in environmental processes including intertidal marine life identification, regional geology, climate change, stormwater management, forage fish, and forest management," Stacey Thompson, a board member, said in a news release. "Then we volunteer in community service projects, stewardship, education or all of the above outside on the shore. Our citizen science projects support scientific studies."
The 100-hour training involves 15 weeks of classes plus field work. After training, volunteers are expected to give 100 hours back to their community.
Application deadline is March 3. Training starts March 30. Information: Soundwaterstewards.org/training
Local students make dean's list
Six Stanwood students made it to the fall semester dean's list at George Fox University, meaning they had a 3.5 GPA or higher, according to a university news release.
The students are Julia McCoy, Austin Wiebe, Khyla Boyer, Stuart Johnson, David Pederson and Jake Cleary.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday each month in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
