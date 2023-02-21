Local YMCA sites to bring STEM programming
The YMCA of Snohomish County is joining forces with Techbridge Girls to bring new STEM programming to girls in grades 6-8 to the Stanwood-Camano, Everett and Mill Creek YMCAs, according to a news release.
The goal is to bring STEM ChangeMakers, an out-of-school enrichment program, to three YMCA locations. STEM ChangeMakers is a place for girls and gender-expansive youths in grades 6-8 to explore topics like environmental engineering, computer science and coding in a supportive, inclusive environment
The free program includes 12 sessions focusing on a specific aspect of STEM. The program culminates with a project to showcase what participants have created aimed at resolving a problem in the community.
The instructors have completed educator training emphasizing equity, social-emotional learning and best practices.
Information: lhunter@ymca-snoco.org
Department of Health launches science contest for HS students
The state Department of Health’s Washington Tracking Network will launch its second annual WTN Youth Science Contest.
Contestants can choose from three tracks:
Health Science: students will perform an analysis with network data.
Community Engagement: students will use network tools and data to address health and equity concerns.
Science Communication: students will identify an issue and develop a message to increase awareness or drive action related to the issue.
The tracks of this contest help students explore different facets of what working in public health is like. Each track requires students to use network data and examine how their project addresses equity issues.
Registration is open through March 15. The official contest period is March 1-April 30. Winners will be announced in June.
Information: doh.wa.gov
Whidbey Camano Land Trust seeks input
Whidbey Camano Land Trust has engaged Conservation Consulting Group to lead its Strategic Planning work in 2023. Part of the work is to collect survey data from partners, members, donors, volunteers and others. The survey data will put a focus on conservation priorities in the next few years.
The survey should take 20-30 minutes to complete. The link: surveymonkey.com/r/WCLTConstituentSurvey
Women golfers group expanding
Camano Island and Stanwood ladies of all ages, from beginning to pro, are invited to join the Camaloch Lassies 9-Hole Golf Club group, which meets each Tuesday from April through September.
The group plays competitive 9-hole golf, then meets for lunch. Information: camalochlassies@gmail.com
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday each month in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu See agenda and documents at stanwood.wednet.edu/cms/One.aspx?portalId=73157304&pageId=77658577.
State launches flu vaccination dashboard
The state Department of Health has launched a new dashboard to track flu vaccinations across the state. It will be updated weekly until April 30 and will include the percentage of Washington residents who have had at least one vaccination against influenza as well as the number of flu vaccines given.
Users will also be able to compare vaccination rates between this flu season and previous seasons.
It will only contain data reported to Washington's Immunization Information System. While providers and major healthcare systems report to it, the true numbers may be higher than what is reported.
Anyone six months or older is eligible for a flu vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccine provider.
Snohomish County seeking responses to senior survey
Snohomish County Human Service's Long-Term Care and Aging division is conducting a survey to understand the struggles that seniors in Snohomish County face. According to a news release, there are 228,266 residents in the county age 55 or older.
The anonymous survey measures areas around health and well-being, technical abilities, financial impacts, infection risk, emergency preparedness, safety, transportation and services. Responses will be collected until Feb. 28 and used to help future planning efforts and services that assist seniors.
Sound Water Stewards opening training program
A training program is open for those interested in volunteering and studying marine life with the Sound Water Stewards of Island County.
The 100-hour training involves 15 weeks of classes plus fieldwork. Then, volunteers are expected to give 100 hours back to their community.
Application deadline is March 3. Training starts March 30. Information: Soundwaterstewards.org/training
Pet of the Week
Meet Darryl and Merle. These handsome cat boys are almost a year old. They are a bonded pair, meaning they will need to be adopted together. Both were brought in as strays and are still learning that people are not so scary. They love to snuggle with each other and seem to just be good buddies. They take a little time to warm up to most people, but once they understand you're "safe" they enjoy getting some attention. If Merle and Darryl sound like a good fit for your home, stop by Camano Animal Shelter to meet them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.