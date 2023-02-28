State of salmon struggle
Washington salmon populations have been declining for generations. A new report, State of Salmon in Watersheds, released by the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office shows that salmon in Washington still are struggling and face increasing difficulty brought on by climate change and other challenges.
The biennial report and accompanying website note salmon are facing an increasing number of challenges. Those challenges include habitat loss, stormwater pollution, stream temperature, predation and barriers to migration. As Washington has grown, many of the places' salmon live have been altered or destroyed. The report details the challenges faced by salmon caused by climate change, habitat degradation, blocked migration routes, hydropower facilities, hatcheries, fishing and predation by other wildlife.
There are a few bright spots in the report. “We have seen both state and federal funding increase significantly for salmon recovery in the past year. That influx in money will help us start larger recovery projects and take bigger steps forward,” said Erik Neatherlin, director of the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office.
The report also notes that since 2005, 3,750 barriers to fish passage have been corrected, more than 4,730 miles of stream have been made accessible to salmon and more than 26,000 acres of land along waterways, estuaries and near-shore areas hosted restoration projects.
The report can be viewed at stateofsalmon.wa.gov.
Snohomish executive, sheriff address homelessness
Snohomish County has created an innovative approach to homelessness. County Executive Dave Somers and Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney signed a partnership agreement covering the deployment of Snohomish County Human Services Social Workers and announcing the joint launch of the Snohomish County Outreach Team and Office of Neighborhoods programs, according to a county press release.
OON is a program within the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that partners with Snohomish County’s Human Services social workers. However, due to law enforcement staffing shortages, the program was paused in June 2022. In response, Human Services developed a new program called Snohomish County Outreach Team, to ensure their social workers were able to continue to serve people in need. OON was relaunched in January, and the partnership agreement between these agencies will allow for both OON and SCOUT to work simultaneously, providing additional opportunities to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community and improve public safety.
School District holds public hearing
The Stanwood-Camano School District must redraw the boundaries of its five Board of Directors’ districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census. The board consists of five district residents — one each from four equal-sized parts of the district and one at-large position.
Board members are elected by voters to serve four-year terms on a staggered basis. The Stanwood-Camano School Board will hold a public hearing at its regular board meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Administration & Resource Board Room, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood.
Anyone can attend and comment on proposed revisions. Information: stanwood.wednet.edu
55+ Resource Fair
The Camano Center and Island Senior Resources have pooled their resources to bring the 55+ Resource Fair coming up 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
The goal is to have one convenient place to offer information about services, programs and activities tailored to the 55-and-over age group. Representatives and information about government and other non-profit services, local transportation options, medical services, products, support groups, public safety, legal and financial services, senior living options, health and wellness and volunteer opportunities will be featured.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: abayley@camanocenter.org, kconway@camanocenter.org.
Pet of the week
Feline favorite
Wednesday is a sweetie and staff favorite at the NOAH Center. This cat is friendly and loving. Wednesday is a domestic shorthair/mix with gorgeous emerald eyes. She needs a home where her people are diligent about maintaining her litter box just the way she likes it to ensure she is successful with her urinary issues. See Wednesday at thenoahcenter.org.
Public Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov.
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com.
•Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
