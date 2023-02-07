Snohomish County Emergency Management receives certification
Snohomish County's emergency management department has become one of the 30 county-level agencies in the U.S. to be accredited by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program.
The department had to pass peer review by a team of EMAP-trained assessors and document compliance with more than 60 emergency management standards to prove disaster readiness.
“We have been tested through landslides, global pandemics, wildfires, flooding, and other emergencies. We know that to be prepared we must always be improving, and this designation shows we are among the elite," said county executive Dave Somers in a news release. “When something bad happens, we have the tools to respond and recover.”
Accreditation is valid for five years.
Snohomish executive announces child care spending plan
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the plan for $12 million in federal grants donated to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act. It will be used to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care:
- $5 million will go to start-up and expansion grants for childcare facilities, with the goal to increase slot availability.
- $3.8 million will go to workforce development and retention, primarily supporting people's access to training and certificates they need to work in child care.
- $3 million in the continuation of the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP).
- $200,000 to community-led recruitment and mentorship, which will help vulnerable populations who have language or transportation barriers to access child care.
Snohomish County art and culture grant open
The Snohomish County Arts Commission has opened applications for its art and culture grant, which will provide its winners with $2,000 with projects that will advance arts education, performance and artist fellowship opportunities.
There is $36,000 available, with the Arts Commission conducting the review process and deciding how that money will be allocated.
Those eligible to apply are government agencies and 501(c)(3) non-profits. There will be three project categories: arts learning, fellowships or cultural enrichment and performing arts. Projects that deal with first-time applicants or underrepresented populations will be prioritized.
Applications are due March 3 and can be found at snocoarts.org/grant-opportunity.
Food drive to honor young cancer victim
The family of a late cancer victim has organized a food drive to honor her around what would have been her 4th birthday.
Three-year-old Mackenzie Hedgcoth of Stanwood died on Oct. 21, 2022, after a two-year battle with neuroblastoma. Her birthday was Feb. 4, so her family started a food drive for the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle, near the hospital where Mackenzie underwent much of her treatment.
Donations will be accepted through February. Requested are noodles, top ramen, macaroni and cheese, canned food, fruit snacks, cleaning supplies, clear food bags and foil.
To donate, contact Mackenzie's mother, Rachel Warlick, via email at mvg19855@yahoo.com or visit their Facebook page, "Miracles for MacKenzie."
High school scholarships available
The Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has 200 scholarships available to graduating high school seniors in the Stanwood-Camano School District. Home-schooled students and students who attend schools outside the area are eligible if they live within district boundaries.
Applications can be found on the foundation's website at www.s-caf.org/high_school_scholarships. They are due by 4 p.m. on March 13.
Information: 360-770-5842 or natalie@s-caf.org
Local students sign with colleges
Here is a list of students from Stanwood High School's Class of 2023 who have signed with colleges that offered athletic scholarships.
- Barrett Anderson, University of Providence, Montana - Volleyball
- Vivienne Barrett, University of Hawaii - Women's Basketball
- Tatum Brager, Lewis-Clark State College - Women's Basketball
- Ryder Bumgarner, University of Washington - Football
- Hunter Macomber, Northwest Nazarene University - Men's Lacrosse
- Laela-Marie Ridgeway, Central Christian College - Women's Wrestling
- Keaton Mayernik, University of Chicago - Men's Wrestling
- Ryder McCall, Wheeling University - Men's Lacrosse
- Tyler Rhue, Southern Oregon University - Men's Wrestling
- Chloe Santeford, Montana Tech University - Women's Basketball
- Sadie Wermuth, Tiffin University - Women's Lacrosse
Pet of the Week
Meet Bailey, a 1-year-old New Zealand mix rabbit looking for his forever home. Bailey loves people, is outgoing and very adaptable. He would do best in a rabbit-savvy home that can properly care for his needs. He is litterbox trained and would love to be free roaming in the future. He is very interested in some of the free-roaming cats at CASA and follows them around trying to make friends.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday each month in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
