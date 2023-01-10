Area Briefly
Grants available for businesses affected by flooding
Businesses in Skagit, Whatcom and Clallum counties may be eligible for a Northwest Washington Disaster Grant. The state Department of Commerce partnered with FORWARD to create the grant program. The application portal opened Jan. 4 and will remain open until grants run out. Learn more at forwardplatform.com/nw-washington-disaster-grant.
SnoCo urges residents to review federal broadband maps
Snohomish County is asking residents and businesses to review and check the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the newly released Federal Communications Commissions' National Broadband Map.
The federal government will use this map to distribute billions to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. According to the county, any inaccuracies could significantly affect monies they might receive to expand broadband access to underserved households.
“It is critical that Snohomish County broadband availability is accurately represented on FCC maps,” Councilmember Nate Nehring said. The federal government’s deadline to review and potentially challenge a household’s information is Jan. 13. To check the broadband accuracy of your business or household, visit broadbandmap.fcc.gov/location-summary/fixed.
Ways of Whales workshop returns to Coupeville
The Orca Network is bringing the Ways of Whales workshop back to the Coupeville High School Performing Arts Center on Jan. 14. The event will feature a panel of experts in orca research, including Deborah Giles from Wild Orca, Monika Wieland Shields from Orca Behavior Institute, Michael Weiss from Center for Whale Research, Joe Gaydos from the SeaDoc Society, Kim Parsons from NOAA Fisheries, and Linda Rhodes formerly from NOAA Fisheries. The panel will discuss orca genetics, habitats, social interactions and prey sharing. Tickets are $40, $30 for students and seniors. While it is an in-person event, it will have a remote option as well.
Pet of the Week
Kiki is a gentle, older kitty. She is looking for her forever home with a lap to nap in. Kiki is an indoor-only cat. She doesn’t mind the companionship of a fellow senior cat but won’t tolerate dogs. This regal cat is at camanoanimalshelter.org.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners' Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6p.m. Tuesday, Jan.17. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Zoom link is at stanwood.wednet.edu
