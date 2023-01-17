Solid waste closure
The Island County solid waste facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Island County accepting grant applications
Island County is accepting grant applications for this year's Conservation Futures Program. The program is funded by a local property tax and is used for land and habitat protection.
County governments, cities, towns, special purpose districts, nonprofit nature conservancy organizations and nonprofit historic preservation organizations are eligible to apply, according to a news release.
These funds have protected over 3,800 acres in Island County by buying the property or a conservation easement. Recent projects include:
- Lone Lake Shoreline and Farmland Project
- A conservation easement to protect Kristoferson Farm and Forest on Camano Island
- Increasing protected wetland area at Glendale Creek by buying adjacent property
- Expanding Camano Island's Barnum Point Park
- Creating public waterfront access at the new Pearson Reserve on south Whidbey Island
- Expanding the Strawberry Point Reserve and adding public parking and trail access
Applications must be emailed to ConservationFutures@islandcounty.wa.gov by Tuesday, Feb. 28. Infomration: islandcountywa.gov/Health/DNR/Pages/cff.aspx
Snohomish Health District to no longer be a separate entity
Public health has officially become a part of Snohomish County's government, creating the new Snohomish County Health Department.
Previously, the Snohomish County Health District was its own, independent district. While its staff, programs, contracts and services have moved into the health department, it does still exist until the rest of the dissolution wraps up.
Amtrak adds second round trip to Vancouver
Amtrak is restoring service to pre-pandemic levels.
This week, the company wrote a letter to the Washington and Oregon departments of transportation saying they would add a second round-trip to Vancouver, B.C. starting March 7. The letter also said it would increase the number of daily trips from Seattle to Portland from four to six starting in fall 2023.
According to a news release, more than 750,000 riders used this route before the pandemic. In May 2020, it was suspended altogether.
Amtrak restored one of the two round trips in September 2022.
New court commissioner appointed
Jennifer Millett, a judge from Marysville, has been appointed to be Snohomish County District Sourt's new commissioner. Millett was appointed by presiding Judge Jennifer Rancourt after former commissioner Rick Leo was elected as a judge in the court's Evergreen Division.
Millett started her career as a law clerk in Snohomish County Superior Court before becoming a prosecutor for the county in 2008. She was a founding member of Marysville Mental Health Alternatives, a court that works with offenders struggling with mental health issues. She has also served a judge pro tempore in many jurisdictions.
“Commissioner Millett’s compassion, strong work ethic, demonstrated ability to collaborate with justice partners and extensive legal experience will make her a tremendous asset to the District Court bench,” Rancourt said in a news release.
Millett joined the eight elected judges on Jan. 9.
Local students named to honors lists
Thomas Meier of Camano Island was named on Southern New Hampshire University's president's list this fall.
Baylor Hezel of Stanwood and Danielle Hall of Camano Island were named on the dean's list at Gonzaga University for fall semester.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.