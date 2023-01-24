Community service meals every Wednesday
Island Senior Resources is now serving public lunch on Wednesdays at several Island County locations. Call 360-387-0222 or camanokitchen@islandseniorservices.org for details.
Snohomish County taking applications
Snohomish County is soliciting applications for public facility and infrastructure projects that are designed to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate future risks.
About $1.9 million in federal funds is available. Applicants must be nonprofit organizations or government agencies, and the projects must benefit low- or moderate-income people and neighborhoods in Snohomish County.
A virtual application workshop will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. More information about the workshop and application requirements can be found at snohomishcountywa.gov/684/Applications-for-Available-Funds.
Applications are due at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Email jackiem.anderson@snoco.org for information.
County hosting new panel series on home ownership
Snohomish County councilmember Nate Nehring announced a series of panel discussions aimed at promoting home ownership. Nehring represents District 1, which includes Stanwood.
The discussions will take place at four meetings of the council's planning and development committee. They span from January to April, with each discussion happening on the second meeting each month. The first panel took place on Jan. 17.
Housing industry stakeholders were involved in the first discussion. County and city planning and permitting staff will be at the second panel, and the third panel will include local elected officials to discuss opportunities between the county and cities to address housing affordability. The fourth and final panel will be a discussion between councilmembers about next policy steps.
More information can be found by contacting Russell Wiita in Nehring's office at 424-626-4173 or russell.wiita@snoco.org.
Pet of the week
Ranger is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who is looking for his forever home. He is happy go lucky, playful, smart and very loyal. He is new to CASA, and the staff is still learning more about him. We have observed that he is highly trainable. He is very responsive and eager to please. He enjoys walks, playtime and just being near his people. He does well with dog-savvy cats. Ranger can be picky about his dog friends and will require a meet and greet with any resident dogs prior to adoption.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link at islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Get a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
