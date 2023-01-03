Emergency Management wants to know about storm damage
The state of Washington is collecting damage information for individual assistance related to the recent weather starting Dec. 17.. This is to determine if there is enough damage to qualify for individual or small business assistance. The form at cogitoforms.com/IslandCounty1/PrivatePropertyDamageAssessmen must be filed by Jan. 5 via the Department of Emergency Management.
SHS Cheer Clinic is back
After a three-year break the Stanwood High School Little Cheer has returned. According to the brief, The Little Cheer Clinic is for students aged 5-13 and is a Stanwood High School Spartan Spirit Club event. Participants will meet with the SHS Cheer Team to prepare for a basketball halftime performance on Jan. 19. For more information and to register please email mtenhoopen@stanwood.wednet.edu or clawrence@stanwood.wednet.edu
^
Pet of the Week
Ricardo is a handsome Dutch Shepherd mix and he is two-years old. Ricardo is playful and smart. He will need more training in his new home but knows come and sit. He enjoys pleasing people and playing ball. Ricardo will make an excellent exercise companion; he loves to go on walks and hikes. His history with other dogs is unknown although he does well with dog savvy cats. Ricardo is at: camanoanimalshelter.org
^
MEETINGS
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room, Coupeville. Find the link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find the Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.