Snohomish County Planning Commission needs representative
Snohomish County Executive Dave Sommers is seeking someone for the county's planning commission. The panel advises the executive, the council and county departments on land use, growth, development and community planning.
Candidates must live in Snohomish County and be able to attend monthly meetings. The ideal candidate would have experience in land use, transportation, housing or related work, as well as an interest in public health, architecture, design, comprehensive planning and low-income housing development.
Learn more at snohomishcountywa.gov/OnlineBCBAForm or email karen.anderson@snoco.org.
^
Two members sought for Boating Advisory Council
Two volunteers are sought to serve on the state Boating Program Advisory Council. This panel advises the state Parks and Recreation Commission on running its boating programs, which educate agencies, organizations and people on safe and environmentally sound boating practices.
The advisory council meets four times a year in Tumwater, with a virtual option included.
One of the volunteers will serve as an injury prevention specialist, who will focus on bringing awareness, education and policy decisions that reduce risk. This volunteer must have a background in public health and injury prevention. The second will be an educator with experience teaching recreational boating and educating people on proper safety practices. New members will be appointed in March for three-year terms that expire in February 2026.
The application deadline is Feb. 21 and should include a letter of interest, a resume and three references.
Contact Bethany Cram at 564-669-0942 or bethany.cram@parks.wa.gov.
^
Snohomish County Superior Court appoints commissioner
Soloman Kim has been appointed to replace Tracy Waggoner as the Snohomish County Superior Court commissioner. Waggoner will retire Feb. 3, and Kim begins Feb. 6.
Kim has 27 years of experience representing clients in private practice. He will hear cases related to family law, guardianship/probate, mental health, and juvenile court cases related to truancy, at-risk youths and some offender matters.
"Mr. Kim is experienced in many of the areas of law that come before our commissioners," Judge George Abel said in a news release. "He is a respected and skilled attorney, and the court is pleased to have him."
^
Deadline coming for flood relief grants
Some businesses and tribes are eligible for a Northwest Washington Disaster Grant. These grants go to organizations affected by flooding between October 2021 and April 2022.
The Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe and Quileute Tribe are eligible for the grant as well as businesses in Skagit, Whatcom and Clallam counties.
Visit forwardplatform.com/nw-washington-disaster-grant/, call 1-855-582-3973 or email forward-support@forwardplatform.com.
^
Local students named to honors lists
Nathan Nelson of Camano Island was named to Eastern Washington University's fall semester dean's list.
Madeline Woodruff of Stanwood was named to Eastern Oregon University's fall semester dean's list.
^
Pet of the week
This handsome man is Pumpkin. He's a shy, older gentleman who is nervous when meeting new people. Once he feels comfortable, he loves getting pets and snuggles. In his previous home, he was mostly an outdoor kitty and only came inside to eat. However, upon his arrival at the shelter, we found that he is FIV+. That changes a lot of things for him, and he is still adjusting to his new indoors lifestyle. As FIV is contagious to other cats, Pumpkin should only be placed in a home with other FIV+ cats or with no cats. He can no longer roam free in the great outdoors. He would love "catio" or outdoor enclosure where he can still get fresh air. He is a gentle guy and will gain confidence once used to his surroundings. Pumpkin can live a normal, healthy life with proper care. Consider Pumpkin as a pet if you can provide an indoor-only, low-stress home, regular dental and vet care and a quality diet.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Meeting link: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meets at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.