SHS stages "Once Upon a Mattress"
Stanwood High School presents the musical comedy "Once Upon a Mattress," which continues for a second weekend with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The play is about Queen Aggravain who has declared that her son, Prince Dauntless, must marry a "true" princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry. Luckily, Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, accepts the challenge in this wacky version of “The Princess and the Pea.”
Tickets, available at the door, are $8 students, $10 adults.
Get to know Camano Island
Two free guided bus tours to visit parks, historical sites, and points of interest on Camano Island will be held Saturday, March 18.
Tours will start at the Camano Center, at 606 Arrowhead Road. The first is from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and the second runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Reservations: Camano Center, 360-387-0222
Amtrak Pacific Northwest route fully restored
For the first time since 2020, direct service will operate between Portland, Oregon, and stations north of Seattle. Amtrak has fully restored service between Portland and Vancouver, B.C., including daily stops in Stanwood. Trains depart Stanwood northbound daily at 9:11 a.m. and 8:21 p.m. Southbound trains depart Stanwood at 9:17 a.m. and 8:27 p.m.
Tickets and schedules: Amtrak.com or 1-800-USA-RAIL
Applications offered for arts, culture recovery grants
Snohomish County is accepting applications for its Arts and Culture Recovery Grants. Approximately $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are available for arts and culture organizations financially harmed by the pandemic. Information: snohomishcountywa.gov/6256/Economic-Workforce-Development
According to data from the Snohomish County Arts Commission’s Future of Arts and Culture Project, Snohomish County arts and culture industries lost about 30% of its workforce between 2019 and 2020.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. April 14 via the electronic portal. Technical assistance sessions will take place over Zoom from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. Information: SnohomishCounty.Recovers@snoco.org.
Local students receive honors
Kathryn Cunningham and Lucy Cunningham, both of Camano Island, were named to the dean’s list for fall semester at Biola University.
School District seeks input
In efforts to plan for its future, the Stanwood-Camano School District recently launched a survey seeking input from the entire Stanwood-Camano community.
The survey takes about 10 minutes, and results will be anonymous. Find the survey at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Reservations open for spring ferry season
Vehicle reservations for Anacortes/San Juan Islands and Port Townsend/Coupeville ferry routes are now available for the spring season. The spring season is from March 26-June 17. To view upcoming sailing schedules and/or make reservations, visit wsdot.wa.gov.
Hospitality grants available
The state Department of Commerce announced a new grant opportunity for businesses in the hospitality and lodging industry that suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The application portal opens March 14. Visit wahospitality.grants.com.
Public meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov/
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org.
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu.
Pet of the week
Meet Lucas, a 7-year-old German shorthair pointer and Border Collie mix. He is a sweet, gentle boy and knows some basic commands, such as sit/shake/stay and will walk on a leash. He is 60 pounds and does well with dog-savvy cats and could potentially live with another dog.
A meet and greet will be required with resident dogs prior to adoption. Lucas is a happy boy who loves trips to the dog park and snacks. At age 7, he has a lot of life left to live and will make a great family companion. Contact the Camano Animal Shelter.
