New group advocates fireworks ban in unincorporated Island County
Citizens for Safe and Humane Fireworks has formed as a new organization that advocates banning fireworks in unincorporated Island County, according to a news release.
According to the group's website (islandcountyfireworks.com), the organization "is seeking a change to Island County Code that limits fireworks to those permitted and sponsored by the towns, cities or County, and only on the 4th of July."
"It’s imperative that we stop the use of personal fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Island County. If we must enjoy fireworks, let’s limit our viewing to the municipal displays."
For information, email info@islandcountyfireworks.com.
Snohomish County joins national public health week
The Snohomish County Board of Health has unanimously approved a proclamation to recognize National Public Health Week April 3-9. “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health” is the theme at the national level this year. Information: snohd.org/boardofhealth
Applications accepted for AAUW scholarships
The Stanwood-Camano Branch of the American Association of University Women announces the opening of the 2023 Scholarship Season.
Applications for university students in their junior or senior year or master’s degree program will be accepted through April 29.
Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to three applicants who are current residents of Stanwood, Camano Island, La Conner, Arlington or Lakewood area, or are high school graduates of Arlington, Weston (Arlington), Lakewood, Stanwood, Lincoln Hill or La Conner.
Applications are available at aauwsc.org/scholarship and at the Washington State Scholarship website, theWashBoard.org.
Conservation grant applicants' public presentation
Members of the public are invited to attend a Conservation Futures Fund (CFF) Citizens' Advisory Board (CAB) meeting from 3-5 p.m., April 6 in-person on the Island County campus in Coupeville or via Zoom.
Land Acquisition applications from organizations that applied for Conservation Futures funding will present their applications before the CAB and the public. There will be time for comment following each presentation. Information: Email m.milewski@islandcountywa.gov.
Public Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find the meeting link in the calendar at: islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. Information: northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. Information: stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find a Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
• Commissioner Janet St. Clair is holding a District 3 Town Hall Meeting at 4 p.m. March 28, at the North Whidbey Fire Station 22, 3440 Taylor Road, Oak Harbor. Submit questions to: j.stclair@islandcountywa.gov.
