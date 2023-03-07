City launches storefront improvement program
In an effort to promote a vibrant and economic robust downtown, the City of Stanwood has announced a Storefront Improvement Program.
The program will provide matching grant funds to business and property owners for improvements on building facades in downtown Stanwood, according to city officials.
The grants will provide a one-to-one match, up to $20,000 for approved improvement costs. Applications will be accepted as long as grant funding is available through 2024, and will be first-come, first-served and based on available funding.
Applications will be reviewed by city staff, Economic Development Board, City Council and the mayor. Application guidelines: stanwoodwa.org
Land trust photo contest underway
The Whidbey Camano Land Trust is seeking photos for its 2024 calendar. Winning photographers will receive special recognition and a complimentary calendar. All calendar sales will benefit the local conservation mission of the Land Trust.
Twelve full-size photos and 12 smaller photos will be selected for the 2024 Whidbey Camano Land Trust Calendar. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Guidelies: wclt.org
Transit spring service changes
Beginning March 19 Community Transit will adjust weekday trip times on nine bus routes to improve service reliability. The agency is reducing a small amount of service on routes and trips with low ridership and/or high frequency.
The changes will not affect weekend bus service according to Transit. Remaining trips will be adjusted so most riders will see schedule changes of just a few minutes. See service change details at: communitytransit.org
Mask order to end April 3
The end of Washington's Health Mask Order, requiring masking in healthcare, long-term care and adult correctional facilities for people age 5 and older, is coming April 3, but that doesn't mean all such requirements are going away.
Local or tribal governments, facilities and providers may choose to require masks in these or other settings.
COVID-19, RSV, and influenza disease rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline since the end of last year, according to the state Department of Health in announcing the order's end.
“Masks have been — and will continue to be — an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. DOH will continue to issue and update COVID prevention guidance for the public and key sectors.
Local students receive honors
Michael Ricetti of Stanwood was named to the Dean’s list for fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
Michele White of Camano Island made the Provost’s Honor Roll at University of Wyoming for fall semester.
Meetings
• The Board of Island County Commissioners meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the Commissioners Hearing Room in Coupeville. Find meeting link at islandcountywa.gov
• Camano Island Fire and Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners meet the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are at 811 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• North County Regional Fire and EMS Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at Station 99, 8117 267th Street NW. northcountyfireems.com
• Stanwood City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Stanwood-Camano School District boardroom, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood and online. stanwoodwa.org
• Stanwood Camano School Board meets online and in person, 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Find Zoom link at stanwood.wednet.edu
