The Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission is working hard to get its Mobile Art Center on the road next month, with a custom, locally built trailer that will be taken to schools and events as a workshop, marketplace and gallery.

Camano Island-based artist Shogo Ota is designing the MAC’s exterior. Ota has lived on Camano for six years with his family and previously lived in Seattle. His artworks have been commissioned by companies such as Starbucks, Facebook and the Seattle Seahawks.


Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn

