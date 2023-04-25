The Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Commission is working hard to get its Mobile Art Center on the road next month, with a custom, locally built trailer that will be taken to schools and events as a workshop, marketplace and gallery.
Camano Island-based artist Shogo Ota is designing the MAC’s exterior. Ota has lived on Camano for six years with his family and previously lived in Seattle. His artworks have been commissioned by companies such as Starbucks, Facebook and the Seattle Seahawks.
Though Ota is the designer, painting the MAC has been been a community effort. There have been four events so far, with a few more planned for the next week, allowing community members to help Ota paint.
SCAAC held its largest MAC event Friday night in Everett, and about 75 people gathered to eat, drink and paint.
“I think the element of having it be a community endeavor is both, you know, important for us as an organization … but it’s also so that people get themselves involved,” SCAAC Executive Director Cat Olson said. “Our organization will only be successful if people believe in what we’re doing, while they’re also the ones doing it.”
Ota agreed and said working with volunteers has been a new experience for him.
“It’s kind of meaningful — I usually work by myself or just with my buddy,” Ota said. “So this is awesome.”
As of recently, Ota has been taking on more projects close to home and gotten more involved in local art.
“I’ve been working with SCAAC and other associations like Camano Arts Association,” Ota said. “So more local projects are happening.”
Once the MAC’s interior and exterior are complete, it will serve as a temporary home for SCAAC while construction is underway at the organization’s new Art Center in West Stanwood, Olson said.
“It’s really hard to have an organization that’s doing work in a space but doesn’t have a physical presence,” she said.
Olson said the idea for the MAC came out of the need for a space, which will help the community be aware of the organization’s existence.
“(We) needed a SCAAC space that people could look at and say ‘Oh, yeah, that’s right. The Arts Center is coming,’ or ‘I wonder if they could come to this event,’” she said.
The first endeavor planned for the MAC is to be an informational booth at the upcoming Camano Arts Association studio tour which begins Mother’s Day weekend.
“While I am confident we will be ready by the studio tour, we’re also trying to take it easy in maintaining what we can manage and making sure we’re not biting off more than we can chew,” Olson said.
Once things are up and running, the MAC already has a few summer plans. It be used for pride events on Camano Island and will be at the Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby.
“It’s going to be this big, hulking, colorful, amazing art thing,” Olson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.