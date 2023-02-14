Camano Arts Association President Amy Bush dangles the key to the Camano Gateway building at Terry's Corner where thousands of cars pass every day. CAA will have a physical presence after being the faceless entity behind the famous Camano Island Studio Tour.
Contributed by Peggy Wendel
Camano Arts Association President Amy Bush and founding member John Ebner talk about the year round possibilities for their organization in the Gateway building.
Since 1999, the Camano Arts Association has been the invisible entity behind the hugely successful Camano Island Studio Tour.
Now CAA has a place to show its face — in the Camano Gateway building, that little red shed with the wild stained glass panel in the fork at Terry’s Corner, where Highway 532 splits into East Camano Drive and North Camano Drive.
CAA President Amy Bush got the keys in January to a bare 13-by-13 room, and members are fixing it up. Their grand opening is Friday, Feb. 17, as they participate in Glass Quest. The Gateway building will be open during the weekends, with clue balls hidden.
“Anything’s possible when you’re sitting in an empty room,” she said. “It’s like a blank canvas.”
Bush is a jeweler who moved to Camano Island and became a member of the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce two years ago.
From her experience in running a retail store in Seattle, she sees the possibility of a rotating 2D art wall in the new space. With a fair commission, CAA will have an opportunity to make some money while promoting local artists, who would have a year-round venue. She sees it as a way to revitalize the organization and bring young artists in.
Getting this building is just an indication of CAA’s revitalization.
"She starts writing grants, and suddenly money starts coming in," artist John Ebner said.
Money has enabled the group to update its website, work on a new logo, build PR.
"Our group, I've been in it since the start (since 1999), now all of a sudden it's exploding with energy," Ebner said.
He has created marvelous gardens at home and is interested in redoing the aging landscape on the grounds of their new digs. He envisions a path that connects the Camano Gateway building to neighboring Freedom Park.
Whatever the group decides to do at its new home base, it will take work and funds.
The rent is covered for six years. CAA now has a home base where members can be creative as they dream.
“I’m really scrappy,” Bush said. “We can make this slowly, but we don’t have the budget for this. We’re making it up. We’re taking donations.”
They just salvaged a display case from Elger Bay Café.
“Even though it’s small, it’s affordable for us, and it’s in a great location,” Ebner said, noting that thousands of cars pass every day. He sees the physical presence as a way to keep the organization in the public eye more than once a year.
“The Studio Tour is just totally amazing,” he said.
Bush noted the tour is only two weeks.
“We want to promote the arts all year long,” she said.
Bush brought enthusiasm and energy to the organization. She joined because she wanted to meet the creative community. Not every meeting needs to be a board business meeting, she said. She wants to enliven things.
“We’re here to experience each other, not the board,” she said.
“I’m going to invite presenters who will hopefully crack open our imaginations,” Bush said. “I just want to have some fun.”
