The Vintage Watercolorists of Washington show on March 11 will honor 20 watercolorists who have contributed to the state’s artistic culture and heritage by showing their work at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.

This presentation is the finale of a series of five shows that started in 2018. Each year, the Dorsey family has organized an event featuring five Washington master watercolorists. These are master painters who put their heart and soul into their work and find joy in watercolor.


