The Vintage Watercolorists of Washington show on March 11 will honor 20 watercolorists who have contributed to the state’s artistic culture and heritage by showing their work at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.
This presentation is the finale of a series of five shows that started in 2018. Each year, the Dorsey family has organized an event featuring five Washington master watercolorists. These are master painters who put their heart and soul into their work and find joy in watercolor.
Artist Jack Dorsey of Camano Island selected artists of his generation or older who have a long history of working primarily in watercolors.
“We’re a group of artists that I happen to know,” Jack Dorsey said. “The criteria was to honor watercolorists who’ve resided in Washington state and had contributed to the culture either from their works and persistence in watercolor. One criteria is that they showed excellence. A lot of them were very instrumental in the NWWS.”
As he made his selections, he also considered efforts to support the arts, such as teaching or participating in organizations like Northwest Watercolor Society, he said.
This year is different. For 2023, the Dorseys wrap up the series by inviting back all 20 artists from the first four shows. A limited edition book, “Vintage Watercolorists of Washington,” by Jason Dorsey, Jack’s son, commemorates these masters and will be available for sale and for signing. Artists will give demonstrations, speak and answer questions as well.
“My talk is going to be highlighting the artists who weren’t part of it,” Jack Dorsey said. “Obviously there were few people of a certain age. We’re trying to honor those who persisted. It’s a very difficult medium. There’s a lot of artists that could have been part of this.”
New this year: The Stanwood-Camano Art Advocacy Commission will host an emerging artist station where youths and adults try painting. From 10 a.m. to noon, artist Bobbi Samples will facilitate as people paint on watercolor paper printed with an outline of a Washington map.
The results will be 20 maps, which will be displayed at noon for voting. The People’s Choice winner will be selected, framed and presented at the 3 p.m. artists' reception.
Samples asks people to think ahead about vignettes they can add to the borders, such as scenes of beaches, forests and plains.
“People can do sketches of favorite things they like about the state. You’re welcome to bring your sketches with you, or photographs,” Samples said.
Numbered days
Jason Dorsey came up with the idea for the vintage artist series after his dad’s big birthday show.
In March 2017, for Jack Dorsey’s 77th birthday, the family held a retrospective of his work, showing 77 pieces from the decades.
The following week, Jack Dorsey had a heart attack and surgery.
Jason Dorsey realized not only that he could lose his father, but any of his father’s generation.
Jack Dorsey recounted his son approaching him, “He said, ‘Dad, you know a lot of these artists …’”
And the plan was sketched out to celebrate “vintage” watercolor artists before it was too late.
Jason Dorsey filmed a documentary featuring each artist and compiled information to create the glossy art book.
“We want to celebrate these people who have contributed to the cultural life of Washington through their art and involvement,” he said. “Dad has all these friendships. He’s invited them to show.”
Jack Dorsey said that each year it became more difficult to choose artists because there are fewer of them each year. Each show now honors an artist who has passed away.
That’s the whole point of the show, as Jason Dorsey puts it: “… every artist has a relatively short window of time to work hard at their craft. Time flies; days are numbered.”
