Island County Master Gardeners Shannon Ware (from left), Melissa Evans and Jaci Mach are shown at the South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market. Island County Master Gardeners will be holding their first gardening and plant clinic on Sunday, April 2.
Ask a Master Gardener, a free gardening and plant clinic, is returning to Camano Island. The first 2023 clinic is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Camano Plaza Ace Hardware store (370 NE Camano Drive, Camano), according to a news release.
Camano-based Island County Master Gardeners (MGs) will be available at the event to answer gardening questions.
MGs can help people identify plants and plant diseases, learn which plants are considered noxious weeds, better understand how and when to water gardens, and know how to best eliminate or reduce the impact of certain garden pests.
Someone having trouble growing a plant in a particular area of their yard might bring a photo of the area to show if it is in the shade or sun, under a large tree or getting runoff from the roof.
It might help to bring a soil sample (fill a gallon plastic bag) to identify the basic soil properties. Samples or photos of insects or damaged plant material can be useful, as well.
For ideas on where to plant, photos of the proposed location and surrounding areas can be helpful.
