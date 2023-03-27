Ask a Master Gardener
Island County Master Gardeners Shannon Ware (from left), Melissa Evans and Jaci Mach are shown at the South Whidbey Tilth Farmers Market. Island County Master Gardeners will be holding their first gardening and plant clinic on Sunday, April 2.

Ask a Master Gardener, a free gardening and plant clinic, is returning to Camano Island. The first 2023 clinic is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Camano Plaza Ace Hardware store (370 NE Camano Drive, Camano), according to a news release.

Camano-based Island County Master Gardeners (MGs) will be available at the event to answer gardening questions.


