Island and Snohomish counties have few ballots left to count before certifying the Nov. 8 general election.
Island County had an estimated 10 ballots left to count headed into its final count at noon Tuesday, which is certification day, while Snohomish had an estimated 150 left headed into its 5 p.m. Monday count.
Through their most recent counts Nov. 23, Island County had counted 43,330 ballots out of 61,274 registered voters (71% turnout), and Snohomish County had counted 321,822 of 508,780 (63% turnout).
Island County Races
Going into Tuesday's final count, Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair had 4,391 more votes than challenger Timothy Hazelo for the District 3 county commissioner seat, which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
St. Clair had 23,338 votes to Hazelo's 18,947.
In the Island County Sheriff's race, Republican incumbent Rick Felici was leading Republican challenger Lane Campbell by 7,508 votes (22,404 to 14,896).
Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, was leading by 7,749 votes in the race for her position as Island County Clerk against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party (24,091 to 16,342).
Republican Auditor Sheilah Crider is hanging onto her seat by 4,012 votes, leading Democratic challenger Barbara Fuller (23,031 to 19,019).
Democrat Tony Lam is 6,024 votes ahead of Republican Richard MacQuarrie in the Island County Treasurer's race (23,829 to 17,805). The winner will replace retiring Treasurer Wanda Grone.
The Assessor's race is close, with Republican Kelly Todd Mauck leading Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, by just 32 votes (19,984 to 19,952). The winner will replace assessor Bernie Upchurch, who did not run for reelection.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks is running unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
In Snohomish County, Democrat Jason Cummings is leading Republican Brett Rogers by 41,950 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat (177,176 to 135,226).
The winner will replace Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is being led by incumbent Tanya Olson. Olson has 115,550 more votes than challenger Ken Maertens (191,880 to 76,330).
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen is leading the race for the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County.
Going into Monday ballot counts, Larsen had 68,319 more votes than Republican challenger Dan Matthews (202,417 to 134,098).
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) are all running for reelection, and all three are unopposed.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has a 116,504-vote lead against challenger Julie Anderson, who does not identify with a party (1,464,250 to 1,347,746).
In the state's 10th Legislative District, two seats are up for grabs.
Democrat Clyde Shavers is leading Republican incumbent Greg Gilday by 162 votes in a tight fight for the Position 1 state House seat (37,293 to 37,131). Democratic incumbent Dave Paul is leading Republican challenger Karen Lesetmoe by 3,147 votes for Position 2 (38,828 to 35,681).
Stanwood Sales Tax
Stanwood voters are leaning toward approving the renewal of a sales tax that pays for transportation projects.
Going into Monday's ballot count, there are 2,108 votes for renewing the sales tax and 1,126 against.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalk and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
