About 20 people trickled into a classroom on a cloudy Thursday afternoon.
They sat down at tables, opened their workbooks and peered up at the lecturer.
And then they proceeded to discuss end-of-life care — and the empowerment that comes with choosing how they want to be cared for.
They were taking part in Camano Center’s Aging Masterfully Program, a 10-week program designed to teach seniors how to stay healthy as they get older.
But the program is so much more than that — it is also about gratitude, connection and empowerment.
“I think so many people think that getting older means living a boring life,” said Sole Somers, a 78-year-old student in the program. “It’s not a boring life and I think that’s what we need to do, is just keep active. This is a great class because it makes you aware and conscientious.”
The class started in early 2022, with 10 weeks of lessons. Now it is in its second round, running almost every Thursday until Dec. 8.
Topics include exercise, sleep, healthy eating/hydration, finances, advance planning for end-of-life care, healthy relationships, medication management, community engagement, falls prevention.
The program, which is accredited through the National Council on Aging, is designed to give seniors crucial information they need to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives before they end up in a crisis, said Karen Conway, programs and development director at the Camano Center.
“There’s a lot of people out there on the island who are living alone, living in poverty or loneliness, the whole gamut,” Conway said. “We talk a lot about the gift of longevity. People live a lot longer now than they used to, and so (it’s about) what you do with those years and what you kind of engage in in life.”
According to the 2020 census, the average age on Camano Island is 54.8. In an area with a population that skews older, it is important to get crucial information out there, Conway said.
“(There) are people in this class who are 80 or 90 who haven’t done anything to prepare themselves for getting older, and then they’re there, and they’re so excited,” Conway said. “It’s amazing, and every class just has something that has taught us about ourselves, about our parents, about our neighbors and the people we help here.”
Exercise and fall prevention
For 86-year-old Carolyn Cowan, exercise is a key part of staying healthy.
“Aging is a gift. You’re just higher maintenance is all,” she quipped. “If you do the exercise, it’s empowering to know that it really matters that you do have some control over how you age.”
Cowan, who attended the program's spring session, also participates in the Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) fitness program, which gives her the chance to exercise and connect with others.
“You get into aerobic exercises and balance beam and stretching out in the end,” Cowan said. “And if you need to sit in a chair, that’s fine — do it at your own pace. I have to sit down some of the time.”
Connie Johnson, a 77-year-old, said the SAIL program helped her improve her balance.
“There’s a very steep slope (outside my house). The last time I was able to make it down was about five years ago,” Johnson said. “And then after about the fourth class in this exercise series, I was able to go all the way down to the water and back.”
Since taking the Aging Masterfully Program, Johnson has prioritized her balance, which is key in preventing falls.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four of those 65 or older report falling each year. Of these falls, 37% report an injury that requires medical treatment or affects their activity for at least a day.
“It’s about just really identifying and removing the hazards in everybody’s home — shoes you left out, obstructed pathways,” Johnson said. “Making sure you have lots of good lighting, especially in stairwells and things like that.”
Conway said it is key to exercise to improve balance, remove obstacles and wear the right shoes.
“You can trip on rugs, carpets need to be fixed and people are wearing the wrong kinds of shoes — flip-flops, or slide-ins,” Conway said. “If you’re falling, it breaks bones, it dislocates hips. And worse, people die instantly sometimes.”
According to Bonnie Eckley, executive director at the Camano Center, falls are a huge problem in the area.
“We just met with our fire department, paramedics, public health nurses — and that’s No. 1 for calls that our EMS system gets, that people have fallen,” Eckley said. “It’s probably the No. 1 thing that we can try and tackle. How not to fall, how serious it is if you do fall, and how to prevent it.”
Connection
Eckley said it is important for seniors to do basic things such as eat healthy, drink enough water, exercise, get enough sleep, take vitamins and medications, stay up to date on medical appointments and prevent fall.
However, seniors need more than just good physical habits.
Claire Huehneroff, a 68-year-old student in the program, said one of the most important lessons she has learned is about healthy relationships.
“I learned about how to get in touch with people I maybe lost contact with, and how important it is to maintain your social life,” Huehneroff said. “Especially as you age, we’re getting to a point where you get isolated and you have to touch base with people. It’s important because relationships help you keep in touch with the environment and keeps your mind active.”
New friendships can also play a role in helping cope with fear and other emotions that can crop up as one ages.
Linda Hadley, an 84-year-old student in the program and a Camano Center board member, said she noticed a lot of people reach acceptance.
“We talked about wills and making sure that you’re prepared for being retired and possibly your death, and a lot of topics that aren’t comfortable for people,” Hadley said. “A lot of people feared about that and it was a good sharing experience with people at the class … acceptance is where we’re at in life.”
The class encourages volunteering, which can lead to connections, socialization and a healthier life.
“It’s easy to sit in your house and do nothing,” Eckley said. “It’s amazing when people start coming to help, how they just blossom.”
A new attitude
Several students said that the most important thing they learned about getting older is to keep a positive attitude and keep going.
“(Me and my husband’s) goal was to live independently and so far we’ve made it,” Cowan said.
Hadley said it is important to reach a point of acceptance about the challenges of getting older, but to not let it cripple you.
“Just because you’re retired doesn’t mean life stops,” she said. “There’s a lot of pain involved with aging. How do we handle that? How do we manage that pain? Everybody that I’ve talked to has something going on.”
However, no one has to deal with their challenges on their own.
“No one gives you a handbook on how to age,” Hadley said. “But you’re not alone. We’re all going through this.”
