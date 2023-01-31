fire.jpg
An instructor demonstrates how to put out a fire during a day at Camano Fire and Rescue's cadet program. 

Camano Island Fire and Rescue reports that it is struggling to keep up with an increasing number of emergency medical calls. 

Volumes have increased 28% in the past five years, and staffing and funding are too low for the rising demand, according to a news release. Each year, the department responds to about 2,300 calls, with 66% requiring emergency medical services. 


