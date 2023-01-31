Camano Island Fire and Rescue reports that it is struggling to keep up with an increasing number of emergency medical calls.
Volumes have increased 28% in the past five years, and staffing and funding are too low for the rising demand, according to a news release. Each year, the department responds to about 2,300 calls, with 66% requiring emergency medical services.
"We want to be more transparent with our community," Chief Levon Yengoyan said in the release. "Right now, we are struggling to keep up with the demand for service. We need more firefighters."
While more than half the calls require EMS, the department only has one paramedic per shift for advanced life support. That includes the ability to start intravenous lines, help patients breathe and other medical methods to deal with heart attacks, strokes and trauma before transport to a hospital.
Transporting a patient can take up to five hours for an ambulance and emergency workers. This is due to the nearest hospital being 30 miles away, with a 60-mile round trip — and if multiple calls come at once, the department requests mutual aid from Stanwood and north Snohomish County. They take longer to get to the island.
Camano Fire does not receive funding from Island County, due to being its own taxing district. Its operations are funded by a levy.
In 2017, voters approved a levy rate of $1.35 per $1,000, but that has now fallen to 83 cents per $1,000. "Levy erosion" happens due to property values rising disproportionately to what the department can take as revenue, the release states.
When voters approve a levy rate, it establishes a set yearly amount for the department to collect. State law allows the taxing district to take that amount plus as much as 1% more each year.
"Even if property values double, Camano Fire can only collect 1% more," the release said.
Meanwhile, the levy is capped at $1.50 per $1,000 of property value. A separate levy, capped at 50 cents per $1,000, funds emergency medical services.
The department is considering a proposal asking voters to lift the primary levy rate from 83 cents per $1,000 (which for a homeowner translates to $83 per $100,000 in house value) to $1.25 per $1,000 (which is $125 per $100,000 in value.) An increase to $1.25 would bring in about $7.5 million compared to the current $5 million, Yengoyan said.
For a house valued at $500,000, it would mean an increase of $210 per year or $17.50 per month, he said in an email.
"It's about hiring additional firefighters and paramedics," the chief said." We need to staff up an additional paramedic unit on the island (and) increase some of our daytime staffing because that is when most of our calls occur."
The other part of the plan would go toward paying for capital expenditures without going into debt. These capital expenditures would mainly be for equipment and renovation -- particularly at the Mabana station, which was built 70 years ago as an all-volunteer station.
Right now, the 1% increase the department is allowed to implement each year only amounts to an extra $50,000, Yengoyan said.
"That's not even enough to maintain our service. We couldn't even hire one additional firefighter," Yengoyan said. "Without the levy lift, we can't do what we're currently doing well, meet the additional demand we have now and the future demand we're expecting as the island continues to grow."
The levy could pass with a simple majority. If it fails, the department will need to make budget cuts, which the chief said would primarily affect staffing.
Cuts would start with "not replacing firefighters that are planning on retiring and potentially looking at shutting down some of the units," Yengoyan said. "And if we're not able to pass a lift in the future, that will lead to layoffs."
Department officials will make a final decision on the levy request after consulting the public for feedback.
"We want our community to understand how we are funded, what our limitations are and how we use their tax dollars to protect lives and property," Yengoyan said. "We ... look forward to having this important conversation."
Questions can be directed to 360-387-1512 or info@camanofire.com.
