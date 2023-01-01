Roughly 20 Camano Island residents set out for a fresh start on New Year's Day, albeit a cold one.
They cleansed themselves of 2022 by jumping into chilly waters, where they emerged cold, chattering and cheerful for 2023.
This event — officially called the Polar Plunge — is an annual New Year's Day tradition.
"The New Year is supposed to be about new beginnings and fresh starts and reflection," said Cynthia Morreno Tuohy, an event organizer. "(It's about) letting go of the old things from 2022 because it was another hard year for a lot of people, and then looking forward to 2023."
Tuohy and her husband, Christopher Tuohy, own the Forte Music, Dance and Art studio on Camano Island. This was also their 13th year running Camano Island's Polar Plunge.
"We decided we wanted to do something to bring the community together," Morreno Tuohy said.
So what's the draw of a frigid and public splash?
"It's the exhilaration before you do it," she said "It's the anticipation of, 'How cold is the water?' and 'How cold will it be when I get out?' I have opened every vein in my body."
Every year, a crowd gathers at the studio before walking down to the shore. They take pictures, grinning in anticipation, before running into the water. When they emerge, they are shivering and victorious as they pose for an after-photo, and then head back to the warm studio where goodies like cookies and hot chocolate await.
"You gotta go, you gotta do it," said participant James E. Macpherson. "It's a challenge -- it is very, very cold, and so it is a shock to the system, but it's great because you spent the night not getting much sleep, and it wakes you up."
Camano Island's event is just one of many similar plunges that happen every New Year's Day across the nation. It's a tradition that dates back over a century. People come for the challenge, for a reboot, for a fresh start -- or just to watch.
"It's so fun to be able to do it and do it with the people close to you," said Chinele Sutton, an observer. Her 6-year-old daughter, Lily, took part in the event.
"If you can do it, definitely do it," Sutton said. "I can't — it's way too cold, but yeah, it's fun."
Morreno Tuohy encouraged anyone interested to come out next year.
"If you don't want to jump in or go in, you can be a part of the cheerleading squad -- whatever works for you, and there's no judgment. You know you don't want to jump in, that's OK," she said. "It's all about people, always. It's about building relationships."
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
