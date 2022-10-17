covid logo

The Island County commissioners rescinded the county’s COVID-19 state of emergency during their Oct. 11 meeting. 

Island County is following the lead of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Sept. 8 announcement that the statewide state of emergency would end Oct. 31, halting the 10 public orders still remaining. Since the pandemic started, three-fourths of the governor’s orders have ended. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.