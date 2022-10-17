...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 5 PM PDT Thursday.
The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for
sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,
especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,
avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor
activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
The Island County commissioners rescinded the county’s COVID-19 state of emergency during their Oct. 11 meeting.
Island County is following the lead of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Sept. 8 announcement that the statewide state of emergency would end Oct. 31, halting the 10 public orders still remaining. Since the pandemic started, three-fourths of the governor’s orders have ended.
The county’s decision will repeal many temporary orders, as well as stand down the COVID-19 response team, which was paid for with federal relief dollars.
“It’s important to remember that COVID is still with us. It has moved from pandemic to endemic,” said County Commissioner Janet St. Clair. “Getting your booster and taking proper precautions if you’re sick is still absolutely appropriate.”
She said COVID-19 remains a community health priority.
“We will have to monitor through our ongoing public health monitoring systems the same way we monitor SARS or tuberculosis,” St. Clair said. “An example is like what’s happened in New York when they saw a surge of polio even though the state of emergency for polio ended decades ago.”
COVID-19 is now “in the regular book of business” for public health, and it’s still important to monitor and contain the virus, she said.
“Wear a mask if you feel sick or you are going to be in close places or you’re vulnerable, and we’re still encouraging vaccinations," she said.
