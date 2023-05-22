A group of environmentally conscious community members gathered virtually Wednesday night, May 17, for a presentation put together by The Camano Wildlife Habitat: “Bring Back the Pollinators.”
The Camano Wildlife Habitat has consistently been holding monthly webinars to inform the local community about how to keep Camano Island a wildlife-friendly island and how to create, preserve, enhance and restore wildlife habitat in the area.
“There’s been a lot of habitat loss,” said Val Schroeder, project coordinator for the organization. “So if we think about what we’re doing in our yards, that can sort of restore some of the habitats and provide some corridors.”
This month’s program, presented by Kathryn Owen, centered on pollinators in the area that keep the outdoors thriving. Owen founded Woodland Park Zoo’s audience research department, which explores the impact of zoo visits on peoples’ attitudes toward insects.
Owen also volunteers with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit focusing on long-term habitat conservation.
“I’m of the belief that every species of wildlife has intrinsic value,” Owen said. “So I kind of bristle when we talk only about what they can do for us, right? But they can do an enormous amount for us, which is important not to lose sight of.”
Pollinators account for a larger amount of natural resources and support more wildlife than many may realize, Owen said.
“Not only does their effort result in fruits and seeds that many animals eat, they are often the food themselves,” she said. “Ninety-six percent of terrestrial birds in North America rear their young on insects or other arthropods.”
While Owen’s presentation touched on a plethora of pollinators, she focused on bees.
“Bees are the most important pollinator,” she said.
About one-third of food eaten by Americans comes from crops pollinated by honeybees, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Without bees, a wide variety of foods eaten every day would be nonexistent.
Though honeybees are not currently considered endangered, both honeybees and native bees — such as carpenter bees, mason bees and bumblebees — can still face problems like fatal diseases.
Owen said that humans can play a role in preserving these vital pollinators. For backyard habitats on Camano, some of these protective measures might include providing access to bare soil and avoiding pesticides.
Something to look out for at local nurseries, Owen said, is plants marked as pollinator-friendly. Since there is no legal definition of what that term means. Many nurseries may mark plants as pollinator-friendly or bee-friendly, but they could still have been treated with insecticides.
“We really, really need to and are really trying to focus on educating folks around (pollinators') needs,” she said.
