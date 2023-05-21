The Snohomish County Council voted Wednesday, May 17, to affirm the hearing examiner’s March 7 decision, approving a conditional-use permit for a 32-bed mental-health facility to be built near Stanwood.
The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for the conditional-use permit Jan. 31, 2022, which will be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on land owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW in Stanwood.
After Hearing Examiner Peter Camp approved the permit, a group of local farmers filed an appeal claiming that part of the planned facility would be on protected local commercial farmland and “involves an unlawful removal of land from agricultural use.”
The Tulalip Tribe and the Health Care Authority argued that this facility is within legal use of the land designation.
“The hearing examiner’s decision has made clear that he was aware of this LCF designation,” said Tyler Eastman, reservation attorney who represents the Tulalip Tribes. “The hearing examiner considered the comprehensive plan’s simultaneous goals to conserve agricultural land and also to support public health initiatives.”
Eastman said the hearing examiner relied on the county’s zoning laws, which specifically allow for the proposed facility, and that no unlawful use of land will apply.
“While considering arguments to the opposition of this facility, nearly every person that did so has acknowledged that this type of facility is needed in Snohomish County,” Eastman said.
The facility is part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment which was adopted in 2018, with the goal of ending civil patient placements at large state hospitals.
Inslee cited overcrowding at large hospitals and the desire to allow patients to be close to their own support systems and communities as reasons to open up more community-based facilities.
The confirmation of the hearing examiner’s decision means the facility can go on as planned, which has a tentative goal of opening its doors in 2024.
More information on Residential Treatment Facility North and updates can be found at snohomishcountywa.gov.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
