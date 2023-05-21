The Snohomish County Council voted Wednesday, May 17, to affirm the hearing examiner’s March 7 decision, approving a conditional-use permit for a 32-bed mental-health facility to be built near Stanwood.

The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for the conditional-use permit Jan. 31, 2022, which will be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on land owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW in Stanwood.


Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.