Students, parents and community members gathered Friday on Camano Island, demanding that Island County declare a climate emergency.
The protest was put together by United Student Leaders, a student-led group pushing for climate action, equity and reform. Most group members are South Whidbey High School students.
“A really big part of this campaign is to gain awareness of the climate emergency so that people actually realize it’s a problem,” said USL member Torrey Green. “And hopefully, maybe, join us and … get more involved in their local communities.”
The group began at the Island County Administration Building, where guest speakers made remarks. Zarna Joshi, a community organizer for climate justice, racial justice, anti-imperialism and decolonizing, spoke on the need for action in Island County.
“Declaration of a climate emergency would be diagnosing the problem. And if we diagnose the problem, we can actually implement treatment and work towards balancing our ecosystem which is going to take a lot of time,” Joshi said.
When officials declare a climate emergency, they are legally obligated to take aggressive, ambitious action to deal with climate change, Joshi said.
“They’re understanding the threat to our youths and their future,” she said. “That is really critical.”
Trevor Hoshiko, 9, is USL’s youngest member. He participated in the protest and spoke at the Administration Building alongside Joshi.
“There have been a lot of wildfires, droughts, floods and windstorms,” he said. “I want everyone to feel safe, and I want to feel safe.”
Trevor said his health was affected by the immense wildfire smoke in the air last summer, and he doesn’t want others to get sick in the future.
“I want to talk to the government so they can help people make wise choices and to declare a climate emergency,” he said.
According to a press release from the organization, USL members previously delivered legislation they created for Island County to declare a climate emergency, but the county commissioners did not pass this declaration.
Instead, they passed a climate resolution — an edited, less aggressive plan than what USL had proposed. The student leaders of South Whidbey are fighting for a larger impact.
The group has seen the effects of their efforts in other cities nearby and wants the same changes made in Island County.
In 2021, the Climate Emergency Declaration that USL wrote was officially adopted by the Langley City Council, making Langley the sixth local government or tribe to do so in the state.
“Local governments can create climate action crisis committees so that they can actually hold the government accountable for climate change and make real, solid solutions to the problem,” Green said. “And also involving youths because our voices are not always heard. A lot of times we’re not taken seriously.”
With the legislation proposed, Island County would be required to create a new climate action committee or advisory group within three months as well as include youth voices in climate-related decision-making processes.
“We deserve to be heard and listened to,” Green said.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
