Information kiosks and other ways to lead newcomers and visitors to local businesses were some of the things the Camano Chamber of Commerce accomplished in 2022, and priorities are for this year are still being set.
Chamber President Brandon Ericson reflected on the past year and talked about the future during a State of the Chamber address Jan. 12 at the Camano Center, noting that the organization would love to hear feedback on setting priorities.
In 2022, the chamber added three extra information kiosks to the island, bringing the total from three to six. These digital kiosks are interactive, showing newcomers and guests a highlight of things to do while visiting Camano Island. A brochure stand by the kiosk has a map of Camano Island with a list of businesses on the back, and the businesses change on a rotating business.
"(They are) to find out more about the island -- places to visit, places to shop or eat," Ericson said. "We continue to expand where these are for people that are using these. It's showing our website, and it's also showing where people go for different things."
In 2022, the chamber also launched the Welcome to Camano Island Podcast, with new episodes coming out the first Wednesday of each month, called "Welcome Wednesday."
"It is for new residents of Camano as well as visitors from Camano. Many of you who live on Camano realize that after your first winter, there is a lot that you don't know about life that you need to know," Ericson said. "How do you deal with the septic system? How do you deal with the school system? It's all of these different pieces that are very unique to our little space here."
Ericson emphasized that they are always looking for new podcast topic ideas that could be helpful.
Finally, the chamber gave two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors through the Stanwood Camano Arts Foundation. The chamber puts $10 of every membership fee into the scholarship fund.
This year, the chamber wants to bring more kiosks to the island, particularly Freedom Park, Ericson said. It also plans to revamp the advertisements on the state park sign and will give out SCAF scholarships once again. The new scholarship cycle opens Feb. 1.
Ericson also presented the chamber's 2023-2027 strategic plan, which is still in the draft process. The plan currently has a list of priorities that include membership growth, new networking opportunities and attracting visitors. They also want to create volunteer opportunities for visitors, highlight the history of Camano Island, educate the community on how to embrace visitors and create a comprehensive marketing plan for visitors. This includes a targeted social media campaign that shows Camano Island as a "visitor's home." They are also considering a bi-annual magazine publication.
"We want businesses to meet each other. The better work we do with each other, the better we will do as a community," Ericson said. "We want to make sure that this island is here for many, many generations to come. We want to make sure our parks, our beaches, our businesses are here for the long haul."
The chamber ended 2022 with a record membership of 183 chamber members, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.